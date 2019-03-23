IPL 2019: Squad scrutiny for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Puru Walanj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 229 // 23 Mar 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore - a team filled with superstars, a team that attracts huge crowds, a team that has massive potential, but also a team that hasn't yet achieved what it should have. That is why, each year we alI look forward to seeing which RCB turns up.

In a press conference recently, Virat Kohli said that the reason RCB has lost crucial matches over the years is due to bad decisions taken at crucial junctures. He also stressed that this year RCB has what it takes to go all the way in terms of balance.

But is it really? As IPL 2019 begins, let's take a look at their squad

Openers

RCB have the evergreen Parthiv Patel as the first opener, whose job would be to get them off to fliers and play those 25-30 run knocks that he does. Now for the other opener, with the departure of Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians, they would probably get Moeen Ali to open until Marcus Stoinis arrives.

So all in all it's a decent enough opening pair, but not one that would send tremors in the opposition camp.

Explosive middle order

Then, out come the big guns - first there'd be captain Virat Kohli, whom all the RCB (and India) fans would want to have a magical 2016-esque season and upon whom rest a lot of hopes. At 4 would be the great AB De Villiers, who's lit up every competition he has played in since his retirement.

The South African would be followed by the big hitting Shimron Hetmyer who showed what he can do the last time he was here. They also have Heinrich Klaasen in there if need be, a great option to keep the momentum going through the middle overs.

Apart from the big names they've got a couple of good Indian talents in Himmat Singh and Devdutt Padikkal too.

Solid looking lower order (at least on paper!)

The talk of the town after that auction, Mumbai boy Shivam Dube will get an opportunity to showcase his hitting abilities (he has hit 5 sixes off 5 balls.Twice.). You can imagine the excitement surrounding him, which only increased after the bidding war for him at the auction.

Advertisement

Then we have Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi. It's very important that they have a good tournament for RCB; they had a rough time last year and the results showed. If the Indian players step up, RCB becomes a much stronger unit.

Lastly, the big man from New Zealand - Colin de Grandhomme - showed us what he can do last season (just ask Mitchell McClenaghan). In short, RCB have a great set of all-rounders who certainly pack a punch.

Alas, the bowling (*sighs*)

Just like the year before and the one before that, the major concern has been the bowling - they've given away runs in heaps and loads. Although Kohli mentioned that there's balance, the bowling looks really worrying, especially considering the first 6 and last 5 overs.

They've got Umesh Yadav (we all know what a cricketing genius he is) and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom tend to go the distance more often than not. Then they have Tim Southee, who is great at the start of the innings but also goes for a few runs at the death.

It's not all grim and dark though. Nathan Coulter-Nile and an extremely promising Indian quick Navdeep Saini, who recently clocked over 150 kph, could be their silver lining. But there's just one little problem - Coulter-Nile will be available only from 1st to 23rd April.

Other than the quicks there's Kohli's go-to guy Yuzvendra Chahal, who'll be looking to perform well and get some confidence under his belt before the all-important World Cup 2019.

So at least on paper and considering previous performances, the bowling looks pretty weak in terms of bowling at the death. But if they can make early in-roads then they've got a good chance of restricting opposition teams.

All in all a lot depends on how Kohli and De Villiers play. Also, the form of the Indian players will be extremely crucial if RCB have to make it through to the play-offs.

Advertisement