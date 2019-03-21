×
IPL 2019: Scrutinizing the top 5 players of Mumbai Indians 

Puru Walanj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
206   //    21 Mar 2019, 21:50 IST
Mumbai Indians

IPL 2019 is right around the corner, and what better time than this to do a 'squadron scrutiny' of one of the powerhouse teams, Mumbai Indians. Here's a look at how the five key players of the team could be expected to perform this season:

1. Rohit Sharma

The captain of the Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, who's got loads of experience, has a terrifyingly strong unit at his disposal this year. A major announcement that sparked cheers in the MI fans was that he will open the innings for all the games. Well, better late than never.

The axiom that's been repeated often with respect to the team is: Rohit scores = MI wins. There's a significant correlation there, so the fans would be hoping the captain scores and MI go all the way.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has risen like a phoenix in the last one year or so in all forms of the game. He has taken the Test match arena by storm and his limited overs credentials were never in doubt.

With the World Cup looming, it'll be interesting to see how Rohit uses Bumrah. For MI to win it's imperative that Bumrah plays as many games as possible, since his presence and form are going to be the difference between winning and losing those close games, which hurt them dearly last season.

3. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has been given a very crucial role of batting in the middle, considering his experience and sheer exuberance. The things he can do on the field make him a very important player, and he is more often then not going to be the bridge between the batters and the all-rounders.

Although I agree he's past his prime and can no longer win you matches on his own, he still has a lot to offer for MI this season. If he is able to manage those middle overs well and keep the momentum which the explosive top order will provide more often then not, MI's chances of qualifying would skyrocket.

4. Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting can win you games on his own and can bring you back in the game from near-impossible situations. His performances in the BBL 2019 have been superb; he hit an 81* from just 30 balls in a game against the Stars.

Even in the IPL he has played some valuable cameos. If Cutting fires he can win you 2-3 games on his own, and for this ability of his I'd play Cutting ahead of Pollard - at least initially.

5. Mayank Markande

Last season Mayank Markande started of brilliantly by picking 7 wickets in his first 2 games. But then his performances faded away slightly as teams figured him out by the end of the tournament.

Since then he has worked a lot on his bowling and worked his way up the domestic ranks to play for India, so he has surely done something right. If he can manage to pick wickets even though he may go for a few here and there, he'll be a valuable asset for MI.

Markande will be supported by Krunal Pandya, the lesser spinner of the two, who will do the containing job.

Likely starting XI v DC

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Evin Lewis

3. Ishan Kishan (wk)

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Kieron Pollard

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Krunal Pandya

8. Ben Cutting

9. Adam Milne

10. Mayank Markande

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Initially I would play Lewis as the opener, since Quinton de Kock won't be available, and either Pollard or Yuvraj at 5. I went with Yuvraj instinctively but then the team would only have three foreign players, so included Pollard in his place.

The two Pandya brothers along with Cutting form the most destructive lower order in the tournament. Milne provides that extra pace and venom on the helpful Wankhede surface, with Markande playing the lead spinner's role this season.

It seems like a good balanced team with batting down to No. 8, and six good bowling options.

