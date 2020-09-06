SRH Match Schedule 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2020

After finishing fourth in IPL 2019, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to improve their performance in IPL 2020, under the leadership of David Warner.

While Kane Williamson was phenomenal as a batsman and a leader in 2018, he was unable to carry his form into the next season, and the Sunrisers made it to the playoffs courtesy of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's top order performances.

The Australian-English duo will be key to SRH's success in IPL 2020, while the team's most expensive Indian player, Manish Pandey, will have the responsibility of backing them in the middle order.

Sunrisers' Afghan stars Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will also have a key role to play with both bat and ball, given that they will be coming into the competition on the back of some match practice from CPL 2020.

The SRH squad boasts of a stellar Indian pace bowling attack, led by two-time Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, and T Natarajan are also present in the fast bowling department, while Vijay Shankar is the team's primary Indian all-rounder.

SRH invested their money in youngsters ahead of IPL 2020 as the Orange Army signed Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, and Virat Singh in the auction. They also have 20-year-old all-rounder Abhishek Sharma in their squad.

Given the overall balance in the squad, SRH will start as one of the favourites to win IPL 2020

On that note, here's a look at the SRH Match Schedule for IPL 2020.

SRH's IPL 2020 schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on 21st September. Their three afternoon matches will take place against Mumbai Indians (4th October), Rajasthan Royals (11th October), and Kolkata Knight Riders (18th October).

SRH will play their last league match of IPL 2020 against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 3rd November in Sharjah.