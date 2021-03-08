SRH Match Schedule 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the complete list of fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. The tournament commences on 9 April with a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who reached Qualifier 2 last year, will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on the third matchday (11 April).

David Warner's men then face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. SRH close out their league campaign in IPL 2021 with a repeat of their opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 21 May.

Three of Sunrisers Hyderabad's 14 IPL 2021 group-stage matches will be afternoon fixtures, against the Rajasthan Royals, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings. They will play five games in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Kolkata and two in Bangalore.

SRH signed only three players in the IPL 2021 auction - experienced Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith.

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here is the Sunrisers Hyderabad's full schedule for IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule for IPL 2021

Wriddhiman Saha and Jonny Bairstow will fight it out to be David Warner's opening partner

Advertisement

Match 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 11 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 14 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 17 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 14: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 21 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 20: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 25 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 28 April - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 2 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 4 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 34: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 7 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 38: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 9 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 43: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 13 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 48: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 17 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 50: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 19 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 52: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 21 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore