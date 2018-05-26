Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: SRH players CSK can target in the final

    If CSK get the better of these players, they will lift the trophy for sure.

    Raina Singh
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 19:02 IST
    1.01K

    <p>Enter caption
    CSK and SRH will lock horns one last time in IPL 2018

    Against all odds, CSK have reached the finals for the seventh time, the most in the history of IPL. At the start of the tournament, CSK were called the 'aging warriors' but those players showed the importance of experience at crunch moments. Almost every player has contributed in CSK's successful campaign and that has been the reason why they have looked invincible.

    They have just one final hurdle to cross before they can lift their 3rd IPL title. After a brilliant start to the season, SRH lost their form at the business end of the tournament. They lost their last 3 league matches and the qualifier against CSK, before making a comeback in the eliminator, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs. Despite being in the final, there are certain players who are not in great touch and can be targeted by CSK.

    #3 Yusuf Pathan

    Yu
    Yusuf Pathan getting cleaned up

    Yusuf Pathan is one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball and is renowned for his big hitting, but unfortunately his performance this season has been below par. Pathan, who has also struggled with injuries, has scored just 215 runs in 14 matches this season.

    The thing that will concern SRH the most is his low strike-rate of 122.85. Except for a couple of cameos, Pathan has failed to score quick runs at the end of the innings. Teams have targeted his struggles against fast bowling and with the likes of Lungi Ngidi in the side, CSK will certainly look to exploit this.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Yusuf Pathan Manish Pandey
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK Vs SRH: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Hits and Misses 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 3 Masterstrokes from...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Hits and Misses
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018