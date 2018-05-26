IPL 2018: SRH players CSK can target in the final

If CSK get the better of these players, they will lift the trophy for sure.

Raina Singh ANALYST 26 May 2018, 19:02 IST

CSK and SRH will lock horns one last time in IPL 2018

Against all odds, CSK have reached the finals for the seventh time, the most in the history of IPL. At the start of the tournament, CSK were called the 'aging warriors' but those players showed the importance of experience at crunch moments. Almost every player has contributed in CSK's successful campaign and that has been the reason why they have looked invincible.

They have just one final hurdle to cross before they can lift their 3rd IPL title. After a brilliant start to the season, SRH lost their form at the business end of the tournament. They lost their last 3 league matches and the qualifier against CSK, before making a comeback in the eliminator, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs. Despite being in the final, there are certain players who are not in great touch and can be targeted by CSK.

#3 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan getting cleaned up

Yusuf Pathan is one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball and is renowned for his big hitting, but unfortunately his performance this season has been below par. Pathan, who has also struggled with injuries, has scored just 215 runs in 14 matches this season.

The thing that will concern SRH the most is his low strike-rate of 122.85. Except for a couple of cameos, Pathan has failed to score quick runs at the end of the innings. Teams have targeted his struggles against fast bowling and with the likes of Lungi Ngidi in the side, CSK will certainly look to exploit this.