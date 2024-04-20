SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 35 of IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

The Orange Army are in a good run of form right now, with wins in their last three matches. They are placed fourth in the standings, with eight points to their name, and could further their playoff push with another victory on the road.

While they might not be keen on making too many changes, a couple of players aren't in great nick right now.

SRH's squad for IPL 2024: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

On that note, here is SRH's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 35 of IPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

SRH's opening combination is one of the most feared in the league, with both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smacking the ball everywhere. They will need to counter Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma in the powerplay.

Middle order: Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed

SRH aren't likely to make any changes in the middle order, with all of their batters in good form.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen add power to the lineup, with Nitish Kumar Reddy offering some stability at No. 4. Shahbaz Ahmed seems to have worked on his power-hitting, while Abdul Samad seems to be in excellent form right now.

Rahul Tripathi could be brought in as an impact sub if Hyderabad have no other choice, but the veteran batter has looked scratchy and might not feature.

Lower order: Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

Jaydev Unadkat has been taken to the cleaners two games in a row now. If SRH are okay with Nitish Kumar Reddy being their fourth fast bowler, they could drop the left-arm seamer and pick an additional spinner to make the most of the conditions in Delhi.

Washington Sundar didn't even make the impact subs list in the last game, but the all-rounder could prove useful against a team that could have David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Abishek Porel in the top five.

Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have led the SRH pace attack, even though the latter hasn't been in the best form. T Natarajan has been reliable and should serve as the third pacer.

Mayank Markande was brought in as an impact player in the last game, and he picked up a couple of wickets. He is expected to reprise that role.

SRH's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande.

Other impact sub candidates: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat.

