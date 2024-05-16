SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 66 of IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 66 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 16. The contest will be played out at the high-scoring Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Orange Army are well-placed to qualify for the playoffs and can officially seal their berth with a win. Currently placed fourth in the standings, they could also secure a spot in Qualifier 1 if they win their remaining two matches by decent margins.

SRH's squad for IPL 2024: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

On that note, here is SRH's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 66 of IPL 2024 against GT.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

SRH's openers blew away the Luckow Super Giants in terrifying fashion during the team's last IPL 2024 game. GT haven't been too penetrative in the powerplay, so Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will back themselves to get off to a flier once again.

Middle Order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh

Hyderabad seem reluctant to play Glenn Phillips, and Aiden Markram has been dropped from the side. Their middle order looked terribly thin in the last game, but they needed only two batters to get the job done and might not be inclined to make too many changes.

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh have all been tried at No. 3, and none of them have succeeded. So Nitish Kumar Reddy could take up the role, followed by Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, and Sanvir Singh.

Lower Order: Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Jaydev Unadkat could turn out to be a key bowler in Hyderabad, with Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pace attack. T Natarajan hasn't been at his best in the last two matches but can be expected to return to form against GT.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth made his IPL debut in the previous encounter and dished out a tidy spell. While it makes more sense to play Mayank Markande and beef up the batting department with either Phillips or Markram, the SunRisers might not be keen on making a change.

SRH's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Other impact sub candidates: Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar.