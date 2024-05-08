SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 57 of IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 8. The contest will be a crucial one for both teams as the league stage winds down.

With six wins in 11 matches, Hyderabad are currently placed third in the standings. They will play three consecutive matches at home to round off the league stage and will hope that they can harness that advantage to qualify for the playoffs.

It might also be time for SRH to ponder upon a couple of changes, with their recent form being rather disappointing.

SRH's squad for IPL 2024: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

On that note, here is SRH's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 57 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

SRH's opening combination started IPL 2024 strongly, but both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have cooled off a bit lately. While it does make sense to move Abhishek down to No. 3 and open with one of Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram, the SunRisers might be hesitant to make that change at their home venue. They can be expected to go in with the same partnership at the top.

Middle Order: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad

SRH opted to use Mayank Agarwal at No. 3 in the last game. The batter has looked woefully out of touch so far in IPL 2024, but dropping him after just one game might not be on the cards. While Tripathi could be a better bet for the spot, Mayank could be given another chance.

Bringing back Markram is a possibility, but the SunRisers could instead turn to the power and dynamism offered by Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi could take some of the load off Heinrich Klaaseen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle order.

Shahbaz Ahmed has offered virtually nothing to SRH throughout IPL 2024, and they could consider dropping him to field an additional bowler.

Lower Order: Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

Jaydev Unadkat didn't feature in the last game, but he could prove to be a key bowler in Hyderabad. If SRH want to beef up their batting following a collapse, Sanvir Singh could be brought in once again.

It's certain that Pat Cummins needs a leg-spinner to turn to in the middle overs. Mayank Markande could thus be drafted back into the side. Umran Malik might have to wait a bit longer to feature again in IPL 2024.

SRH's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande.

Other impact sub candidates: Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed.

