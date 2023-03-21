Create

"SRH struck GOLD"- Fans react after Heinrich Klaasen smashes 119 in 61 balls to power South Africa to victory in 29.3 overs in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Fans react after Heinrich Klaasen's match-winning knock on Tuesday.

Inspired by Heinrich Klaasen's 119* from 61 balls, South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI on Tuesday, March 21, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The 3-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Indies batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to score 260 before getting all-out in 48.2 overs. Opener Brandon King (72) was the top-scorer for the visiting side.

A couple of other batters got starts but failed to convert them. Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Imaad Fortuin picked up two wickets apiece for the Proteas.

South Africa began the chase well by scoring briskly in the powerplay, but West Indies bowlers chipped away with wickets to reduce the hosts to 87/4 in 12.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder at this juncture and single-handedly rescued his side from a tricky situation.

On the back of his blazing century, South Africa cruised to 264/6 in just 29.3 overs to win the match comfortably. Marco Jansen (43 off 33 balls) supported Klaasen with a handy knock in the lower middle order.

With both Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2023, the franchise's fans were delighted to witness the duo's form. Fans took to Twitter to express such emotions.

Here are some of the best reactions:

SRH struck GOLD🪙 with Klaasen.. he's been in supreme form off late 🔥🔥🔥 #SunRisersHyderabad #OrangeArmy #SAvsWI #IPL2023 #IPLOnJioCinema
Heinrich Klaasen take a bow!#RSAvsWImatch ki thakkuva sunrisers practice camp ki ekkuva la undhiMottam mana srh Valle kanapaduthunnaru match lo https://t.co/juYJNGhRnT
Srh will be in top2 of Table if klaasen plays his normal game twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Klaasen ffs . SRH cooking different gravy this year at the IPL
What a knock by Klaasen man 🙌✨..Srh looking too good this time with Brook, markram, Aggarwal,klaasen and several other batters in the lineup. Would be a force to tackle!!#Ipl #Srh #SavsWi https://t.co/CnehoYpTGZ
@anubhav__tweets Markram BrooksKlaasenJansenPhillipsRashidFarooqi AkealAll gr8 pics by SRH
The way Klaasen is playing of late, it will be very hard for SRH to leave him. A three-way battle between Brook/Klaasen/Phillips is on the cards.
#Klaasen in terrific form since SA20. #Markram is in the form of his life in all formats and won SA20 as a captain. #Mayank found his form back in Ranji. #Washi improved his power hitting in the last few months. #SRH #EeSalaCupNamde
Klaasen is by far the best player vs spin from years. The middle order spin hitter we needed #SRH
Absolutely, this also makes SRH's four overseas almost sure in Markram, Brook, Klaasen and Jansen. But as they need to play a leggie in Adil Rashid, it will be Jansen making way because SRH do have decent Indian left arm seamers. twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…
Some guys thinking of using name of WI to degrade this KnockThis is what Heinrich Klassen did against AUS bowling attack of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood & Zampa in 2020 -123(114)* in 1st ODI coming at 48/351(52) in 2nd coming at 103/368(61*) in 3rd ODI coming at 150/3#SAvWI twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/ZylFx1wwQa
Mayank AgarwalAbhishek SharmaRahul TripathiAiden MarkramHarry BrookHenrich KlassenWashington SundarIf this isn't a good batting line up, then what's that? 🥶
Klassen has really played a freak inns it looks like. 54 ball hundred when the team was 87-4 chasing 261. And that's not all, he's scored 90 runs out of his 119 in boundaries, and helped SA chase the score under 30 overs.
Crazy cricketing day. 🏏Chasing West Indies’ 261, South Africa were 142/5 at one stage. Not only they won it from there, they won it in only 29.3 overs. 264/6 in 29. 3 overs. 🤯Henrich Klassen is that monster. With a strike-rate of 195.08, he smashed 119* off just 61 balls.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/k0jFrJr9oA
Warra knock by klassen 🔥. Guy literally moves me since his blinder against india on 18 tour in a t20i🤔.
Heinrich Klassen continuing his Brutal Form of #SA20 towards the #IPL 🔥🔥🔥🧡🧡🧡🧡🥵🥵🥵🥵 #OrangeArmy raaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ta9PQRiCQY
Klassen played an innings of 119* (61) when SA were 87/4 in a chase of 260 runs..Indian players start batting with 50 sr when they lose 4 wickets for 50
@Pric_viz_ That is why SRH should consider Klassen in their middle order before Brooks and Philips.
Mixed emotions provided by our very own risers akeal hosein & Heinrich klassen @AHosein21 https://t.co/KoEdCoxgWk
Sunrisers having a blast at Senwes Park 🔥Klassen, Marco Jansen, Markram, and Akeal all had a terrific game.@RiserTweex@srhfans0fficial#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy twitter.com/SunRisers/stat…
Henrich Klassen 119 off 61 balls vs West indies. No no it's not T20, it's ODI 😁Good news for SRH fans https://t.co/6ZahW5QCIq
I would say SRH tooI mean, Mayank Abhishek openerThen, Tripathi, Markaram, Brook, Klassen, Sundar in middleMarco/Rashid, Bhuvi, Umran and Nattu as proper bowlersThis team looks really good ATM twitter.com/KrAk0451/statu…
Klassen form 💥💥 hope he continues the same way in IPL. @SunRisers
Klassen 🔥Jansen 🙌Markram 😍Sunrisers day out! Masst practice indi erojuAkeal Hossain 👏 #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy https://t.co/Oo1C1D4zL5
I haven't seen this level of batsmanship for a while in an ODI.Take a bow, Klassen!! what an innings 🔥

"Probably one of my better knocks" - Heinrich Klaasen reflects on his match-winning knock

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Heinrich Klaasen rated his knock against West Indies as one of his best.

The 31-year-old claimed that he kept things simple and tried to play according to the situation, backing his natural game as the conditions were great. He said:

"Really good wicket and that's probably one of my better knocks so really pleased at the moment. We tried to play the situation and the conditions were fantastic. There was fire with Alzarri - he fired it into my armpits."
"I tried to take him on and it was my day. The conditions were very good today. Test cricket is hard. I found that every time I'm making a mistake I was out. Never doubted myself - I am still hitting the ball well. Just took a couple of blows, started hitting the ball well and the confidence stays up. I love the other formats as well but I'm riding the wave at the moment. I'll do whatever I need to do to keep going."

Do you think Heinrich Klaasen can replicate a similar form in IPL 2023 for SRH? Sound off in the comments.

