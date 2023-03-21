"SRH struck GOLD"- Fans react after Heinrich Klaasen smashes 119 in 61 balls to power South Africa to victory in 29.3 overs in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Inspired by Heinrich Klaasen's 119* from 61 balls, South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI on Tuesday, March 21, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The 3-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Indies batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to score 260 before getting all-out in 48.2 overs. Opener Brandon King (72) was the top-scorer for the visiting side.

A couple of other batters got starts but failed to convert them. Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Imaad Fortuin picked up two wickets apiece for the Proteas.

South Africa began the chase well by scoring briskly in the powerplay, but West Indies bowlers chipped away with wickets to reduce the hosts to 87/4 in 12.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder at this juncture and single-handedly rescued his side from a tricky situation.

On the back of his blazing century, South Africa cruised to 264/6 in just 29.3 overs to win the match comfortably. Marco Jansen (43 off 33 balls) supported Klaasen with a handy knock in the lower middle order.

With both Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2023, the franchise's fans were delighted to witness the duo's form. Fans took to Twitter to express such emotions.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nithin Kumar @nithinkumar_18



ki thakkuva sunrisers practice camp ki ekkuva la undhi

Mottam mana srh Valle kanapaduthunnaru match lo Heinrich Klaasen take a bow! #RSAvsWImatch ki thakkuva sunrisers practice camp ki ekkuva la undhiMottam mana srh Valle kanapaduthunnaru match lo Heinrich Klaasen take a bow!#RSAvsWImatch ki thakkuva sunrisers practice camp ki ekkuva la undhiMottam mana srh Valle kanapaduthunnaru match lo https://t.co/juYJNGhRnT

. @Hakunamatata474 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Heinrich Klaasen in just 54 balls - what an innings by Klaasen. South Africa were 87/4 at one stage chasing 261. Hundred by Heinrich Klaasen in just 54 balls - what an innings by Klaasen. South Africa were 87/4 at one stage chasing 261. https://t.co/ZZbIak20fD Srh will be in top2 of Table if klaasen plays his normal game twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Srh will be in top2 of Table if klaasen plays his normal game twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Manan @mananthakurr Klaasen ffs . SRH cooking different gravy this year at the IPL Klaasen ffs . SRH cooking different gravy this year at the IPL

Vinicìus🗿✨ @KylianSagar ..Srh looking too good this time with Brook, markram, Aggarwal,klaasen and several other batters in the lineup. Would be a force to tackle!!#Srh #SavsWi What a knock by Klaasen man..Srh looking too good this time with Brook, markram, Aggarwal,klaasen and several other batters in the lineup. Would be a force to tackle!! #Ipl What a knock by Klaasen man 🙌✨..Srh looking too good this time with Brook, markram, Aggarwal,klaasen and several other batters in the lineup. Would be a force to tackle!!#Ipl #Srh #SavsWi https://t.co/CnehoYpTGZ

🇳🇿 @Sanjona_Virus

Brooks

Klaasen

Jansen

Phillips

Rashid

Farooqi

Akeal



All gr8 pics by SRH @anubhav__tweets MarkramBrooksKlaasenJansenPhillipsRashidFarooqiAkealAll gr8 pics by SRH @anubhav__tweets Markram BrooksKlaasenJansenPhillipsRashidFarooqi AkealAll gr8 pics by SRH

srikrishna 🏏🏀 @1998Srikrishna The way Klaasen is playing of late, it will be very hard for SRH to leave him. A three-way battle between Brook/Klaasen/Phillips is on the cards. The way Klaasen is playing of late, it will be very hard for SRH to leave him. A three-way battle between Brook/Klaasen/Phillips is on the cards.

AKSHAY @akshay14793 #EeSalaCupNamde #Klaasen in terrific form since SA20. #Markram is in the form of his life in all formats and won SA20 as a captain. #Mayank found his form back in Ranji. #Washi improved his power hitting in the last few months. #SRH #Klaasen in terrific form since SA20. #Markram is in the form of his life in all formats and won SA20 as a captain. #Mayank found his form back in Ranji. #Washi improved his power hitting in the last few months. #SRH #EeSalaCupNamde

Rishik @Rishikkk7 Klaasen is by far the best player vs spin from years. The middle order spin hitter we needed #SRH Klaasen is by far the best player vs spin from years. The middle order spin hitter we needed #SRH

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



This is relentless hitting. Jansen's batting ceiling is a mad one. All-time great potential beyond doubt. And Klaasen - just out of words. A purple patch and then some! 200 up inside 25 overs for South Africa. Yes, in an ODI.This is relentless hitting. Jansen's batting ceiling is a mad one. All-time great potential beyond doubt. And Klaasen - just out of words. A purple patch and then some! #SAvWI 200 up inside 25 overs for South Africa. Yes, in an ODI.This is relentless hitting. Jansen's batting ceiling is a mad one. All-time great potential beyond doubt. And Klaasen - just out of words. A purple patch and then some! #SAvWI Absolutely, this also makes SRH's four overseas almost sure in Markram, Brook, Klaasen and Jansen. But as they need to play a leggie in Adil Rashid, it will be Jansen making way because SRH do have decent Indian left arm seamers. twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s… Absolutely, this also makes SRH's four overseas almost sure in Markram, Brook, Klaasen and Jansen. But as they need to play a leggie in Adil Rashid, it will be Jansen making way because SRH do have decent Indian left arm seamers. twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…

SN Cricket @Alvorny



This is what Heinrich Klassen did against AUS bowling attack of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood & Zampa in 2020 -



123(114)* in 1st ODI coming at 48/3

51(52) in 2nd coming at 103/3

68(61*) in 3rd ODI coming at 150/3

#SAvWI twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns What a knock, What a hundred, 54 ball hundred by Klaasen when South Africa was down & out in the chase. What a knock, What a hundred, 54 ball hundred by Klaasen when South Africa was down & out in the chase. https://t.co/gXTIBX35Ah Some guys thinking of using name of WI to degrade this KnockThis is what Heinrich Klassen did against AUS bowling attack of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood & Zampa in 2020 -123(114)* in 1st ODI coming at 48/351(52) in 2nd coming at 103/368(61*) in 3rd ODI coming at 150/3 Some guys thinking of using name of WI to degrade this KnockThis is what Heinrich Klassen did against AUS bowling attack of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood & Zampa in 2020 -123(114)* in 1st ODI coming at 48/351(52) in 2nd coming at 103/368(61*) in 3rd ODI coming at 150/3#SAvWI twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/ZylFx1wwQa

Hustler @KrAk0451 Mayank Agarwal

Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Aiden Markram

Harry Brook

Henrich Klassen

Washington Sundar



If this isn't a good batting line up, then what's that? 🥶 Mayank AgarwalAbhishek SharmaRahul TripathiAiden MarkramHarry BrookHenrich KlassenWashington SundarIf this isn't a good batting line up, then what's that? 🥶

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Klassen has really played a freak inns it looks like. 54 ball hundred when the team was 87-4 chasing 261. And that's not all, he's scored 90 runs out of his 119 in boundaries, and helped SA chase the score under 30 overs. Klassen has really played a freak inns it looks like. 54 ball hundred when the team was 87-4 chasing 261. And that's not all, he's scored 90 runs out of his 119 in boundaries, and helped SA chase the score under 30 overs.

Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 @saifahmed75



Chasing West Indies’ 261, South Africa were 142/5 at one stage. Not only they won it from there, they won it in only 29.3 overs. 264/6 in 29. 3 overs. 🤯



Henrich Klassen is that monster. With a strike-rate of 195.08, he smashed 119* off just 61 balls.… Crazy cricketing day. 🏏Chasing West Indies’ 261, South Africa were 142/5 at one stage. Not only they won it from there, they won it in only 29.3 overs. 264/6 in 29. 3 overs. 🤯Henrich Klassen is that monster. With a strike-rate of 195.08, he smashed 119* off just 61 balls.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Crazy cricketing day. 🏏Chasing West Indies’ 261, South Africa were 142/5 at one stage. Not only they won it from there, they won it in only 29.3 overs. 264/6 in 29. 3 overs. 🤯Henrich Klassen is that monster. With a strike-rate of 195.08, he smashed 119* off just 61 balls.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/k0jFrJr9oA

Nitin Thakur @aetujaare98 . Guy literally moves me since his blinder against india on 18 tour in a t20i🤔. Warra knock by klassen. Guy literally moves me since his blinder against india on 18 tour in a t20i🤔. Warra knock by klassen 🔥. Guy literally moves me since his blinder against india on 18 tour in a t20i🤔.

JSK @imjsk27 Klassen played an innings of 119* (61) when SA were 87/4 in a chase of 260 runs..

Indian players start batting with 50 sr when they lose 4 wickets for 50 Klassen played an innings of 119* (61) when SA were 87/4 in a chase of 260 runs..Indian players start batting with 50 sr when they lose 4 wickets for 50

Rajiv @Rajiv1841 @Pric_viz_ That is why SRH should consider Klassen in their middle order before Brooks and Philips. @Pric_viz_ That is why SRH should consider Klassen in their middle order before Brooks and Philips.

Nithin Kumar @nithinkumar_18

@AHosein21 Mixed emotions provided by our very own risers akeal hosein & Heinrich klassen Mixed emotions provided by our very own risers akeal hosein & Heinrich klassen @AHosein21 https://t.co/KoEdCoxgWk

JOS BOSS ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ @Brutu24



Good news for SRH fans Henrich Klassen 119 off 61 balls vs West indies. No no it's not T20, it's ODIGood news for SRH fans Henrich Klassen 119 off 61 balls vs West indies. No no it's not T20, it's ODI 😁Good news for SRH fans https://t.co/6ZahW5QCIq

SED KKR FAN @KirketXpertt



I mean, Mayank Abhishek opener



Then, Tripathi, Markaram, Brook, Klassen, Sundar in middle



Marco/Rashid, Bhuvi, Umran and Nattu as proper bowlers



This team looks really good ATM Hustler @KrAk0451 Strongest team on paper, This IPL?

My take:-SRH



Yours? Strongest team on paper, This IPL?My take:-SRHYours? I would say SRH tooI mean, Mayank Abhishek openerThen, Tripathi, Markaram, Brook, Klassen, Sundar in middleMarco/Rashid, Bhuvi, Umran and Nattu as proper bowlersThis team looks really good ATM twitter.com/KrAk0451/statu… I would say SRH tooI mean, Mayank Abhishek openerThen, Tripathi, Markaram, Brook, Klassen, Sundar in middleMarco/Rashid, Bhuvi, Umran and Nattu as proper bowlersThis team looks really good ATM twitter.com/KrAk0451/statu…

Abhi 🏌️ @ImAbhiM hope he continues the same way in IPL. Klassen formhope he continues the same way in IPL. @SunRisers Klassen form 💥💥 hope he continues the same way in IPL. @SunRisers

Sunrisers Army @srhorangearmy

Jansen

Markram



Sunrisers day out! Masst practice indi eroju



Akeal Hossain

#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy KlassenJansenMarkramSunrisers day out! Masst practice indi erojuAkeal Hossain Klassen 🔥Jansen 🙌Markram 😍Sunrisers day out! Masst practice indi erojuAkeal Hossain 👏 #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy https://t.co/Oo1C1D4zL5

Sushil Sharma @Sushil0430 I haven't seen this level of batsmanship for a while in an ODI.Take a bow, Klassen!! what an innings I haven't seen this level of batsmanship for a while in an ODI.Take a bow, Klassen!! what an innings 🔥

"Probably one of my better knocks" - Heinrich Klaasen reflects on his match-winning knock

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Heinrich Klaasen rated his knock against West Indies as one of his best.

The 31-year-old claimed that he kept things simple and tried to play according to the situation, backing his natural game as the conditions were great. He said:

"Really good wicket and that's probably one of my better knocks so really pleased at the moment. We tried to play the situation and the conditions were fantastic. There was fire with Alzarri - he fired it into my armpits."

"I tried to take him on and it was my day. The conditions were very good today. Test cricket is hard. I found that every time I'm making a mistake I was out. Never doubted myself - I am still hitting the ball well. Just took a couple of blows, started hitting the ball well and the confidence stays up. I love the other formats as well but I'm riding the wave at the moment. I'll do whatever I need to do to keep going."

Do you think Heinrich Klaasen can replicate a similar form in IPL 2023 for SRH? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes