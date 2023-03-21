"SRH struck GOLD"- Fans react after Heinrich Klaasen smashes 119 in 61 balls to power South Africa to victory in 29.3 overs in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Inspired by Heinrich Klaasen's 119* from 61 balls, South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI on Tuesday, March 21, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The 3-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.
West Indies batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to score 260 before getting all-out in 48.2 overs. Opener Brandon King (72) was the top-scorer for the visiting side.
A couple of other batters got starts but failed to convert them. Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Imaad Fortuin picked up two wickets apiece for the Proteas.
South Africa began the chase well by scoring briskly in the powerplay, but West Indies bowlers chipped away with wickets to reduce the hosts to 87/4 in 12.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder at this juncture and single-handedly rescued his side from a tricky situation.
On the back of his blazing century, South Africa cruised to 264/6 in just 29.3 overs to win the match comfortably. Marco Jansen (43 off 33 balls) supported Klaasen with a handy knock in the lower middle order.
With both Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2023, the franchise's fans were delighted to witness the duo's form. Fans took to Twitter to express such emotions.
"Probably one of my better knocks" - Heinrich Klaasen reflects on his match-winning knock
Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Heinrich Klaasen rated his knock against West Indies as one of his best.
The 31-year-old claimed that he kept things simple and tried to play according to the situation, backing his natural game as the conditions were great. He said:
"Really good wicket and that's probably one of my better knocks so really pleased at the moment. We tried to play the situation and the conditions were fantastic. There was fire with Alzarri - he fired it into my armpits."
"I tried to take him on and it was my day. The conditions were very good today. Test cricket is hard. I found that every time I'm making a mistake I was out. Never doubted myself - I am still hitting the ball well. Just took a couple of blows, started hitting the ball well and the confidence stays up. I love the other formats as well but I'm riding the wave at the moment. I'll do whatever I need to do to keep going."
Do you think Heinrich Klaasen can replicate a similar form in IPL 2023 for SRH? Sound off in the comments.
