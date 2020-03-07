×
SRH Team 2020 Player List: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2020

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 17:49 IST

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow give SRH solidity at the top
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow give SRH solidity at the top

Sunrisers Hyderabad have more or less figured out their playing pack for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The Orange Army made it to the playoffs last year but the side lost their mojo once the likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow left the scene.

Warner, 33, will be seen in charge this season, and one could expect him to go all guns blazing in the company of Bairstow. The ever-reliable Kane Williamson didn’t have the best of seasons last year, producing 156 runs in 9 outings at an average of 22.28. 

New Zealand Training Session
New Zealand Training Session

However, if his recent heroics against India are anything to go by, Hyderabad have a confident and extremely proven performer in the dug-out. Having said that, the think-tank will have to find a way to play Williamson in the XI, meaning that the Indian contingent will have to punch above their weight to retain their spot in the starting eleven.

Hyderabad have roped in India U19 skipper Priyam Garg, Virat Singh and a few other uncapped Indian youngsters. Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen can be seen as good buys as they bring a lot to the table with their all-around flavour. 

List of entire Sunrisers Hyderabad squad


  • David Warner (Captain)
  • Jonny Bairstow (Batsman/Wicketkeeper) 
  • Kane Williamson (Batsman)
  • Priyam Garg (Batsman)
  • Manish Pandey (Batsman)
  • Vijay Shankar (All-rounder)
  • Abhishek Sharma (Batsman)
  • Fabian Allen (All-rounder)
  • Mohammed Nabi (All-rounder)
  • Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder)
  • Rashid Khan ( Bowling all-rounder)
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar ( Bowler)
  • Siddarth Kaul (Bowler)
  • Khaleel Ahmed (Bowler)
  • Basil Thampi (Bowler)
  • Billy Stanlake (Bowler)
  • Sandeep Sharma (Bowler)
  • Shahbaz Nadeem (Bowler)
  • Shreevats Goswami (Batsman/Wicket-keeper)
  • T Natarajan (Bowler)
  • Vijay Shankar (All-rounder)
  • Wriddhiman Saha (Batsman/Wicket-keeper)

Manish Pandey is a vital cog in the middle order for SRH
Manish Pandey is a vital cog in the middle order for SRH

New players added in SRH 2020 players list

Mitchell Marsh- A solid hitter of the ball who also doubles up as a steady medium pacer.

Fabian Allen- A bowling all-rounder who could chip in if the side loses a key player to injury.

Virat Singh- 22 years of age, plays for Jharkhand. The southpaw has been in good form of late.

Priyam Garg- Led the India colts to the finale of the U19 World Cup. Still, a rookie in the circuit and will be under the watchful eyes of the management.

Sanjay Yadav- Born in Gorakhpur, Sanjay plays for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit  

Abdul Samad- 18 years of age, plays for Jammu & Kashmir. Made his domestic debut last year.

Bavanaka Sandeep- The leading run-scorer for Hyderabad in the 2016-17 season, Bavanaka Sandeep, a 27-year-old all-rounder is a good pick by the franchise.

Mitchell Marsh is an exciting addition for SRH
Mitchell Marsh is an exciting addition for SRH

How the changes in the SRH squad can help them win IPL 2020

The Orange Army has invested in Indian talents. However, their first XI looks pretty settled. Hyderabad depends heavily on their openers Warner and Bairstow. India stalwart Manish Pandey will once again look to make his presence felt in the middle-order.

Allen is a good finisher in the shortest version of the game. On the other hand, Rashid Khan, a premium spinner, has made valuable contributions with the bat just like his countryman Mohammed Nabi. Williamson might not get a look-in initially and the same can be said about Marsh.

What to expect from SRH in IPL 2020?

One can expect Hyderabad to better their previous year’s performance. We haven’t spoken much of Wriddhiman Saha but boy, he is capable of providing breezy starts. The pace battery will rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the zeal of Khaleel Ahmed. Billy Stanlake and Sandeep Sharma's contributions will make life easy for SRH.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 17:49 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Jonny Bairstow
