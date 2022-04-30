×
Create
Notifications

SRH vs CSK head to head stats for Match 46, IPL 2022

Can the Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a double over the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can the Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a double over the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

The 46th match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow evening at the MCA Stadium, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK have been quite inconsistent in this year's IPL. The Chennai-based franchise has won only two of its eight matches in IPL 2022. CSK will have to beat SRH to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have registered five wins in eight matches this season. The Orange Army was on a five-match winning streak, which ended at the hands of Gujarat Titans a few days ago.

Ahead of the battle between CSK and SRH, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL:

IPL 2022: SRH vs CSK head-to-head record

youtube-cover

Chennai Super Kings have a big lead of 13-5 in the head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While SRH are trailing CSK in the overall record, they did manage a win against the Chennai-based franchise earlier this season.

Last 5 SRH vs CSK match results

CSK have a slender 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against SRH. Here's a look at their last five match results:

  1. SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 9, 2022
  2. CSK (139/4) beat SRH (134/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 30, 2021
  3. CSK (173/3) beat SRH (171/3) by 7 wickets, Apr 28, 2021
  4. CSK (167/6) beat SRH (147/8) by 20 runs, Oct 13, 2020
  5. SRH (164/5) beat CSK (157/5) by 7 runs, Oct 2, 2020

Last 5 match results of SRH in MCA Stadium

youtube-cover

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 0% win record in IPL 2022 matches at the MCA Stadium, having lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this season. Here's a look at the result of their last match on this ground:

  1. RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29

Last 5 match results of CSK in MCA Stadium

Even Chennai Super Kings are winless at this venue so far this season. They lost their battle against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MCA Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Can MS Dhoni score a fifty against SRH?

Yes

No

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी