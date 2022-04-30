SRH vs CSK head to head stats for Match 46, IPL 2022

The 46th match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow evening at the MCA Stadium, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK have been quite inconsistent in this year's IPL. The Chennai-based franchise has won only two of its eight matches in IPL 2022. CSK will have to beat SRH to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have registered five wins in eight matches this season. The Orange Army was on a five-match winning streak, which ended at the hands of Gujarat Titans a few days ago.

Ahead of the battle between CSK and SRH, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL:

IPL 2022: SRH vs CSK head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings have a big lead of 13-5 in the head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While SRH are trailing CSK in the overall record, they did manage a win against the Chennai-based franchise earlier this season.

Last 5 SRH vs CSK match results

CSK have a slender 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against SRH. Here's a look at their last five match results:

SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 9, 2022 CSK (139/4) beat SRH (134/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 30, 2021 CSK (173/3) beat SRH (171/3) by 7 wickets, Apr 28, 2021 CSK (167/6) beat SRH (147/8) by 20 runs, Oct 13, 2020 SRH (164/5) beat CSK (157/5) by 7 runs, Oct 2, 2020

Last 5 match results of SRH in MCA Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 0% win record in IPL 2022 matches at the MCA Stadium, having lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this season. Here's a look at the result of their last match on this ground:

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29

Last 5 match results of CSK in MCA Stadium

Even Chennai Super Kings are winless at this venue so far this season. They lost their battle against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MCA Stadium.

GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17

LIVE POLL Q. Can MS Dhoni score a fifty against SRH? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee