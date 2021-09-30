SRH vs CSK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 44 of IPL 2021

After completing a hat-trick of victories in the IPL 2021 UAE leg, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

CSK have been unstoppable in the Gulf nation so far. They have recorded wins over the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, SRH have struggled to get going in IPL 2021. The Orange Army currently hold the last position in the standings. Their chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs are negligible this year.

Earlier this year, CSK defeated SRH by seven wickets in Delhi. The MS Dhoni-led outfit will be keen to extend their winning streak in the UAE by registering another victory over Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Before CSK and SRH cross swords tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

SRH vs CSK head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad 12-4. The two franchises battled twice in the UAE last year, with both of them emerging victorious once each.

When CSK and SRH met in Sharjah the previous time, Chennai won by five wickets. SRH scored 145/5 in their first innings, and in reply, CSK chased the target down in the 19th over with five wickets in hand.

SRH vs CSK: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 44 of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer in SRH vs. CSK matches. The left-handed batter has scored 432 runs against the Orange Army.

David Warner is the only SRH batter to have scored more than 400 runs against CSK. However, he is unlikely to play tonight.

Also Read

Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets (17) in SRH vs. CSK matches. He is the only bowler to take more than 10 wickets in matches between these two franchises.

Rashid Khan has dismissed nine CSK batters in his IPL career. It will be exciting to see how the Afghan star performs in IPL 2021 tonight.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar