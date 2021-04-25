SRH vs DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Delhi Capitals (DC) can go top of the table with a win, while the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be vying for a spot in the top four. Both sides would get to work towards their respective milestones when they face each other in Match 19 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25).

For starters, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat first at a venue where dew might play a bigger role later in the evening. DC made one change from Tuesday’s six-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Fit-again Axar Patel came into the side for his first game of the season, replacing Lalit Yadav.

In the bowling department, Rishabh Pant has two pacers and three spinners to choose from. DC’s four overseas picks include Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada.

Seventh-placed SRH also made one change to the same line-up which coasted to a nine-wicket win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. Spearhead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out with an injury, and left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith made the cut.

The Hyderabad bowling attack consists of two frontline seamers and as many spinners. Their four overseas players are Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid.

SRH vs DC – Today Match Playing 11

SRH playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul

SRH squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

SRH vs DC – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Chris Gaffaney

3rd umpire: Tapan Sharma

Match referee: Sunil Chaturvedi