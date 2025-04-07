SRH vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 19

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 6, in Match 19 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The Shubman Gill-led GT claimed their third consecutive victory of the season by beating the SRH by seven wickets.

The Titans won the toss and chose to field first. SRH suffered back-to-back setbacks in the powerplay, with both their openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma falling cheaply. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen attempted to steady the ship by forming a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, it was a scratchy knock from Reddy as he finished with 31 runs from 34 balls. Meanwhile, Klaasen scored 27 runs in 19 deliveries. Skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with an important 22*-run cameo off nine deliveries.

The home team registered 152/8 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj stole the show with his bowling exploits, recording his best-ever IPL figures by claiming a stunning four-wicket haul.

While Gujarat lost the in-form Sai Sudharsan early, captain Shubman Gill ensured his side crossed the line with an unbeaten half-century. Gill finished with 61* runs off 43 balls, while Washington Sundar contributed 49 runs from 29 deliveries.

Sherfane Rutherford also impressed with the bat, staying unbeaten on 35 in just 16 balls. Mohammad Shami bowled a tidy spell for Hyderabad, registering figures of 4-028-2.

The Gujarat-based side chased down the target in just 16.4 overs to claim a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. With three wins from four outings, they are currently second on the IPL 2025 points table. SRH continues to be at the bottom of the standings after managing just one win from five fixtures.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the SRH vs GT match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Washington Sundar launches onslaught against Simarjeet Singh on GT debut

Playing his first match of the season, Washington Sundar proved his worth by playing a stunning knock. He looked in wonderful touch and SRH pacer Simarjeet Singh faced the wrath of the southpaw's strokeplay.

In the final over of the powerplay during the run chase, Sundar took Simarjeet to the cleaners. He struck two fours and as many sixes, accumulating 20 runs from the right-arm pacer's over.

Sundar hit two sixes and five fours during his stay at the crease. While he missed out on a well-deserved half-century, he entertained the viewers by playing with great intent.

#2 Mohammed Siraj bamboozles SRH batters with a terrific spell

Mohammed Siraj has bowled splendidly against his former IPL teams this season. After a Player of the Match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he continued his imperious run by dominating SRH.

The fast bowler picked up the wickets of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh. He recorded figures of 4-0-17-4, his best-ever in T20 cricket.

Siraj won his second Player of the Match award on the trot for his wonderful bowling exploits. It is worth mentioning that during his spell, the 31-year-old also completed 100 IPL wickets.

#3 Aniket Verma grabs a brilliant diving catch to deny Washington Sundar his maiden IPL half-century

Washington Sundar's knock ended courtesy of Aniket Verma's excellent fielding effort in the deep. However, it would be fair to deem it as a controversial dismissal as it was a touch-and-go grab.

On the first ball of the 14th over, Sundar played a lofted shot against Mohammad Shami's bowling on the offside. Aniket plucked out a superb diving catch and the on-field officials sent the decision upstairs to check if it was a clean take.

From a certain angle, it seemed like the ball had touched the grass before going into Verma's hands. However, the third umpire Nitin Menon adjudged it out, concluding that the fielder's fingers were underneath the ball.

Shubman Gill who was also at the crease at the time, didn't seem to be very pleased with the dismissal and was seen having a word with the umpires.

