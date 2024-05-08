SRH vs LSG highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 57

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) decimated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in Match 57 of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 8. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad was a witness to his exhilarating contest.

The KL Rahul-led side opted to bat first, which didn't augur well for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Quinton de Kock (2) and KL Rahul (3) early. Although KL Rahul (29) and Krunal Pandya (24) started on a fine note, they couldn't convert their starts.

Nevertheless, Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) were impactful with their knocks to steer LSG to a modest total of 165.

In response, SRH openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blew away the visitors, continuing their blistering form to dominate every bowler. The ground seemed to be too small for both southpaws, as they finished the chase in less than 10 overs. It is now the most runs scored by an IPL team in the first 10 overs of an innings.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best moments from the SRH-LSG game:

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-strike cripple LSG

Having garnered only 13 runs in the first two overs, Lucknow Super Giants opener, Quinton de Kock tried to up the ante in the third over. However, De Kock could only send Bhuvneshwar Kumar's half-tracker to the throat of the square leg area.

In his next over, Bhuvneshwar pitched a short ball to Marcus Stoinis, but the Australian all-rounder failed to make a good connection. Sanvir Singh plucked a stunning catch to send Stoinis back into the dugout. With this double-wicket strike, LSG were reduced to 21/2 in the fifth over.

With these wickets, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya played it safe and could only finish on 57 runs in 10 overs.

#2 Nicholas Pooran-Ayush Badoni stage a fightback

After the LSG top-order couldn't be potent enough with their performances, they needed a crucial partnership to steer them to a defendable total. The duo of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran just did that, as they assessed the conditions well and found odd boundaries to keep the team in good stead.

The duo stitched together an unbeaten 99-run stand, with 65 coming in the last five overs. In the last over bowled by Pat Cummins, Badoni hit a single four, while Pooran slammed three boundaries to provide a perfect flourish to the LSG side.

#3 Unstoppable Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma make a mockery of the opposition

The most explosive opening pair in IPL 2024, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma proved their mettle once again, as they provided a tantalizing start to the home team.

It was the second over of the innings, where it all started, as Sharma hit four boundaries and got the ball rolling for the SRH side. The following over witnessed Travis Head smacked three sixes and a four to make his intentions clear.

The fifth over of the innings bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq proved to be an expensive affair, as Head took 23 runs from it while completing the half-century off 16 balls. Meanwhile, Sharma continued his onslaught to reach his fifty off 19 balls.

Taking advantage of the hapless bowling unit, Head (89* off 30) and Sharma (75* off 28) sealed the chase in just 9.4 overs. With his knock, Head climbed to the third position in the batting charts with 533 runs, while Sharma is at 11th with 401 runs.

