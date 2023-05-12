SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

We are down to the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 58th match will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They grabbed their fourth win of the competition when they beat the Rajasthan Royals in their last game. They will have to keep winning to keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive.

The Royals posted a mammoth 214 on the board. Chasing it, the top-order batters of SRH contributed and took the game to the last over. Abdul Samad hit a six on the final delivery to take his side home. The Sunrisers would have gained confidence after that win and will hope that they carry forward the winning momentum.

LSG, meanwhile, are placed in the middle of the points table with 11 points under their belt. They are coming off a big loss against the Gujarat Titans in their last game. They were completely outplayed and need to bring out their A-game on Saturday (May 13) to get back to winning ways and qualify for IPL playoffs.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Titans finished their innings on 227/2. Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) gave them a solid start in the chase but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them losing the game by 56 runs. The Super Giants have three games remaining and will have to start winning to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 58, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 13, 2023, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tends to assist the spinners. We have seen spinners play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters get settled in the middle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad on Saturday is expected to hover between 27 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We can expect Umran Malik to come into the side in place of Vivrant Sharma for their clash against LSG on Saturday.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants

It won’t be a surprise if we see Krishnappa Gowtham replaces Swapnil Singh on Saturday to add depth to the batting lineup.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

The Sunrisers are coming off a thrilling win in their last game and will be riding with confidence. The Super Giants were blown away in their previous fixture and need to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Lucknow Super Giants looks a settled unit and expect them to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to win Match 58 of IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

