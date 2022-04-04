SRH vs LSG, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 12

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 12 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Hyderabad got off to a poor start in the competition as they went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 61 runs in their opening encounter. LSG, on the other hand, have 50-50 record from two matches so far.

Although we are in the new IPL season, SRH’s woes from the last edition came to the fore in their match. Their bowling was listless as they conceded 210 runs. The batting then slipped to 78 for 6 before Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar gave them some respectability.

As for Lucknow, they recovered well after going down against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match. Set to chase 211 by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the batting unit combined to gun down the target. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis were particularly impressive. Their bowling, though, is a bit of a concern.

Today's IPL toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said:

“We did take the conditions into account. We have seen similarities in number of the early matches and are trying to get something from the surface first up. (There) may be some dew later on.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned.



#TATAIPL #SRHvLSG Congratulations to @Jaseholder98 who is all set to make his debut for @LucknowIPL Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned. Congratulations to @Jaseholder98 who is all set to make his debut for @LucknowIPL.Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned.#TATAIPL #SRHvLSG https://t.co/BT8FyojEry

Hyderabad are going in with the same playing XI, while Lucknow have made one change. Jason Holder comes in for Dushmantha Chameera.

SRH vs LSG - Today's Match Playing 11s

SRH playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, K Gowtham

SRH vs LSG - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna