SRH vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first after winning the toss, SRH posted a challenging 182/6 on the board. In the chase, LSG seemed to be struggling at 54/2 in the ninth over. But a defiant half-century from Prerak Mankad (64* off 45) and some terrific big hitting from Nicholas Pooran (44* off 13) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25) saw LSG get over the line in 19.2 overs.

The 16th over of the innings proved to be a game-changer. With Lucknow needing 69 of 30 balls, Stoinis and Pooran combined to clobber Abhishek Sharma for five sixes. Stoinis struck the first two maximums, but was dismissed looking for another big one.

Pooran came in and launched the first three balls he faced for sixes. Abhishek ended up leaking 31 runs in the over, the joint-most runs conceded in an over in the ongoing IPL.

With the momentum having swung firmly in Lucknow’s favor, they eased to victory. Pooran hit the winning runs, flicking Fazalhaq Farooqi for a four to fine leg.

The start for LSG was quite in contrast to the end. Kyle Mayers (2 off 14) looked completely out of sorts and fell to Glenn Phillips, with Aiden Markram taking a good diving catch. Quinton de Kock got to 29 off 19, but top-edged a reverse sweep off Mayank Markande’s bowling.

Mankad and Stoinis began the fightback, adding 73 for the third wicket. The former scored a defiant half-century as LSG reached 114/2 after 15 overs. The onslaught on Abhishek followed and SRH could never recover.

Krunal Pandya shines as LSG restrict SRH to 182/6

Batting first, SRH lost Abhishek to Yudhvir Singh for 7. Rahul Tripathi scored a brisk 20, but could not carry on as he was caught behind off Yash Thakur. Anmolpreet Singh contributed 36 before chipping a return catch to Amit Mishra.

Hyderabad skipper Markram (28 off 20) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 29) tried to shore up the innings. However, Krunal Pandya dealt a massive blow to the batting side, dismissing Markram and Glenn Phillips off consecutive deliveries. The SRH captain was stumped by one that turned sharply, while Phillips was also knocked over by a ripper.

Klaasen and Abdul Samad (37* off 25) added 58 for the sixth wicket to lift SRH. There was brief interruption in play in the penultimate over as a no-ball call was overturned by the third umpire. Some angry exchanges followed, with even the crowd getting involved.

The forced break affected SRH’s rhythm as they managed only nine runs in the last over.

SRH vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Krunal led from the front with the ball for LSG, dismissing Markram and Phillips off consecutive deliveries. In the chase, Mankad scored a solid half-century, while Stoinis and Pooran contributed blazing 40s.

For SRH, Klaasen top-scored with 47, while Samad and Anmolpreet contributed 30s.

Mankad was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 64, which laid the foundation for Lucknow’s win.

