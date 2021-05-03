SRH vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 31 of IPL 2021

After losing to the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track when they meet the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

The upcoming battle between MI and SRH will be the second time these two franchises cross swords in IPL 2021. Mumbai and Hyderabad played against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this year, where the Indians beat the Sunrisers by 13 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be high on confidence heading into their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mumbai Indians have defeated the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in their last two outings.

With MI and SRH set to meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday evening, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9-8. As mentioned ahead, the Mumbai-based franchise beat the Orange Army at Chepauk in their first meeting of IPL 2021.

Kieron Pollard was the Player of the Match in that contest. The Caribbean all-rounder played a game-changing knock of 35 runs and bowled an economic spell of 0/10 in that match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

David Warner holds the record for the most runs (524) in the battles between SRH and MI. However, it is unlikely that Warner will feature in the SRH playing XI on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 16 wickets in SRH vs MI matches.

Kieron Pollard is the only MI batsman to amass over 400 runs against the Orange Army, while Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed 13 SRH batters in his career. Pollard and Bumrah will be the players to watch out for in this game.