SRH vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 56 of IPL 2020

The last league match of IPL 2020 will occur between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Orange Army need just two points to set up a clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, and David Warner's men will try to give all they have to stay alive in the competition.

The Mumbai Indians will aim to continue their winning streak and head into the playoffs in a positive frame of mind. They had defeated the IPL 2016 champions at this venue earlier in IPL 2020. Thus, Kieron Pollard and co. would be optimistic about completing a double over the Orange Army.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will closely follow this contest because their fortunes are in the hands of MI and SRH. A win for MI will guarantee the Knight Riders a place in the top 4.

Here's a look at the head-to-head stats for the two teams before they square off for the second time in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

After their win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, the Mumbai Indians took an 8-7 lead in the head-to-head record. Both franchises have defeated each other once in the United Arab Emirates.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 56 of IPL 2020

David Warner has scored 403 runs in SRH vs MI matches. The Hyderabad skipper will have to lead from the front in this vital game.

Kieron Pollard has aggregated 342 runs against the Orange Army. The KKR fans will hope that he fires all cylinders on Tuesday evening.

Siddarth Kaul has dismissed 12 MI batsmen while donning the Orange jersey. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to play in this match. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has also dismissed 12 SRH batsmen in his IPL career.