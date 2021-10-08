SRH vs MI: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 55 of IPL 2021

For the first time ever in IPL history, two matches will begin at the same time on the same day. The last two league matches of IPL 2021 will happen tonight, with one of the two games featuring the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This is a crucial game for the Mumbai-based franchise. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers have already been eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoff contention. MI and SRH faced each other once during the first phase of IPL 2021, where Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious.

MI will look forward to completing a double over the Orange Army in IPL 2021. Before Mumbai battle Hyderabad for the last time this IPL season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

SRH vs MI head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians have a slender 9-8 lead in their IPL head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams beat each other once during the previous edition of the marquee T20 tournament.

The upcoming match will be the first time these two teams will meet in Abu Dhabi. Overall, the head-to-head record between the two teams in the UAE reads 2-1 in SRH 's favour.

SRH vs MI: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 55 of IPL 2021

David Warner is the highest run-scorer in SRH vs MI matches. The Australian batter has scored 524 runs against Mumbai, but he is unlikely to play this game.

Kieron Pollard has aggregated the most runs for MI in IPL matches against SRH. The Caribbean star has scored 418 runs, with his highest score being 78. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most wickets (16) in SRH vs MI matches. The right-arm pacer has best bowling figures of 3/21 against Mumbai in the UAE.

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed 13 SRH batters in his career. Bumrah could hold the key to success for MI in tonight's game.

