SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Match 65 of IPL 2023 is done and dusted. Virat Kohli's masterclass helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets last night (May 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first. Heinrich Klaasen scored a century for the home team and helped them post 186/5 in 20 overs. Klaasen's knock consisted of eight fours and six sixes.

In reply, RCB reached 187/2 in 19.2 overs, riding on a ton from Virat Kohli and a half-century from Faf du Plessis. In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the match.

List of all award winners in SRH vs RCB match, IPL 2023

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB opener aggregated 100 runs off 63 balls, whacking 12 fours and four sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 158.73 in his fantastic innings.

Here is the full list of award winners from the post-match presentation of the IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB:

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (100 off 63)

Game-changer of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (150 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Glenn Phillips (catch to dismiss Virat Kohli)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Virat Kohli (44 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Virat Kohli (103 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (Strike rate of 203.92)

Most Fours of the Match: Virat Kohli (12 fours)

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB (Image: Sportskeeda)

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 186/5 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen aggregated 104 runs off 51 balls, slamming eight fours and six sixes. Harry Brook played a decent cameo of 27 runs from 19 balls, but the other SRH batters could not impress much.

RCB started well and completed the run-chase with four balls to spare. Virat Kohli scored 100, while Faf du Plessis aggregated 71 runs. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a wicket each for SRH, but Kohli and Faf's 172-run opening stand had turned the game completely in RCB's favor.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Multiple records broke during the IPL 2023 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore last night. Here's a look at some of them:

Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen became the first batters to record tons for opposite teams in the same IPL match. Virat Kohli became the first batter to complete three IPL tons with a six. Hashim Amla achieved the feat twice in his IPL career. Virat Kohli now owns the record for the most IPL tons for one team in IPL. He has scored six centuries for RCB. Chris Gayle scored five for RCB, while Jos Buttler hit five tons for RR. Virat and Faf du Plessis broke Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina's record for the highest partnership against SRH in Hyderabad. Hussey and Raina had a 133-run stand in 2013, while du Plessis and Virat added 172 runs last night.

