SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18. While SRH have been knocked out of the elimination race, RCB have everything to play for as they are still very much in the hunt.

Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches. In their last game, they hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs, giving their net run rate a significant boost. A win in their remaining two matches should thus put Bangalore in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs.

For now, though, their focus should be on the match against SRH. Bangalore have been heavily dependent on Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in the batting department. The others need to come to the party. The RCB bowlers have done a good job, but need to carry on with the same momentum.

Today's SRH vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to field first, with Faf du Plessis saying:

“We are going to have a bowl because the last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side.”

Bangalore are going in with the same side as their last game. Wanindu Hasaranga remains unavailable with a niggle. Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi are back for SRH, while Nitish Reddy also gets a game.

SRH vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy.

Hyderabad subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangalore subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav.

Today’s SRH vs RCB pitch report

According to Aaron Finch and Deep Dasgupta, the pitch is absolutely even and there's not a blade of grass out of place. It's a little bit on the drier side though. There has been quite a bit of water put into it but with the weather overhead in the last couple of days being so hot, it's just a bit dry. It could turn. Might not be as high-scoring as the previous games.

Today’s SRH vs RCB match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

SRH vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Bruce Oxenford

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

