SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in game number 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. SRH have been in impressive form this season, winning five of seven games. In contrast, RCB have only one to show for their efforts in eight matches.

When the two teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2024, Hyderabad got the better of Bengaluru by 25 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, SRH plundered 287-3, with Travis Head slammed 102 off 41, Heinrich Klaasen hit 67 off 31, while Abdul Samad clubbed 37* off 10. In their chase, RCB were commendable but ended up with 262-7.

Looking at their most recent performance, Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, SRH posted a huge total of 266-7 before bowling out Delhi for 199.

As for RCB, they suffered a heartbreaking one-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, KKR put up 222-6 before bowling out Bengaluru for 221 off the last ball.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the game will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru IPL 2024 match can be watched on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on both the app and the website.

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage encompasses live commentary in 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, viewers can follow the action in Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Fans can also try out multiple camera angles like Hero Cam, batter cam, stump cam and bird's eye view.

