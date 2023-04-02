SRH vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place today (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023. The two former IPL-winning teams will be eager to kick off their respective campaigns with a win.

Rajasthan Royals finished in the top 2 of the points table last season and ended up as the runners-up. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have not qualified for the playoffs since the 2020 season.

Before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match starts in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals stands even-steven at 8-8. The two teams have met 16 times in IPL matches and defeated each other eight times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals only met once in IPL 2022. The Royals recorded a big win in that match, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 8

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Rajasthan Royals 3-0 in IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Orange Army is yet to lose a home match against the inaugural champions.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will look to extend their winning streak in home matches against the Rajasthan Royals tonight. Here's a look at a summary of their head-to-head record in Hyderabad:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five IPL encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the last meeting between the two sides, a 27-ball 55 from Sanju Samson and a three-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal guided the Rajasthan Royals to a 61-run win.

The last time the two teams met in Hyderabad was in 2019 when SRH recorded a five-wicket win. Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals matches:

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022. SRH (167/3) beat RR (164/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 27, 2021. RR (220/3) beat SRH (165/8) by 55 runs, May 2, 2021. SRH (156/2) beat RR (154/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 22, 2020. RR (163/5) beat SRH (158/4) by 5 wickets, Oct 11, 2020.

