SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to seal their playoff berth as they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 tonight (May 2). The Royals are at the helm of the standings with 16 points from nine matches.

A victory over the SunRisers can officially confirm the Royals' Top-4 finish in the IPL 2024 points table. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Ahead of the battle between SRH and RR, here's a glance at the pitch report, weather forecast, and other details about this IPL 2024 match.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 50, Indian Premier League 2024

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Date and Time: May 2, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The weather for this game will be hot. The temperature for the evening is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain being 0%. Wind speed is expected to be 3 km/h.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch in Hyderabad has helped the batters a lot. The matches on this ground have generally been high-scoring this season. Considering the stacked batting lineup of the two teams, it should be a run-fest in Hyderabad tonight.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh (Impact Player), Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

RR

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag (Impact Player), Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

Rajasthan Royals have nearly been invincible in IPL 2024. Unless SunRisers Hyderabad produce an extraordinary performance, the Royals should win this fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Prediction: RR to beat SRH in IPL 2024 tonight.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

