SRH vs RR, IPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The finals of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is now set after the Qualifier 2 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (May 24).

The Pat Cummins-led side clinched the game by 36 runs to book a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ultimate clash.

It was SRH's spinners, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma, who spun the game around by taking five wickets between them. In the first innings, Heinrich Klaasen's half-century took the Orange Army to 175/9, which looked just par.

However, the Chepauk pitch heavily favored the spinners in the second half. Rajasthan batters completely put their gaurd down, making only 139 runs that ultimately ended their campaign. While the match is now in the history books, here is a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the Qualifier 2 match.

List of all award winners in SRH vs RR match, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Shahbaz Ahmed deservingly won the Man of the Match award against the Rajasthan Royals. The talented all-rounder dismissed key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin. He ended with figures of 3/23 in four overs, and even made a handy run-a-ball 18. Here is the complete list of all award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rahul Tripathi (Strike rate of 246.67)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Shahbaz Ahmed (107 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Dhruv Jurel (7 fours)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: T Natarajan (11 dot balls)

Man of the Match: Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and (18 off 18)

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, Match Scorecard

SRH vs RR match scorecard

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings as he made a 34-ball 50, which included four sixes. Rahul Tripathi, meanwhile, played a superb knock as he set the tone with his first 15-ball 37.

For RR, it was Avesh Khan, who took three wickets. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma (2/25) and Trent Boult (3/45) also bowled well.

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 42 off 21 which was quite enthralling to witness. However, RR continuously kept losing wickets before Dhruv Jurel instilled some hopes. The young Indian talent played a delightful knock of 56* off 35, which sadly went in vain. Five wickets were shared between Shahbaz and Abhishek.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

Sunrisers Hyderabad defended their total in the penultimate game to register their third entry in IPL finals. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024:

Trent Boult, who took three wickets inside the first six overs vs SRH, now has the second-most wickets in powerplay overs in IPL history. He has gone past his teammate Sandeep Sharma (59) on the list and is only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (71). Sunrisers Hyderabad have become the first team (among current franchises) to qualify for IPL finals after finishing bottom a previous season. Abhishek Sharma becomes the first ever Indian cricketer to open the batting as well as take a wicket in the same IPL Playoffs match. He opened the batting and made 12 runs and even took two wickets vs RR.

