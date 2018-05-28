Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Stats: CSK's record-equaling third IPL title in numbers

    Here are some interesting numbers from the IPL 2018 final.

    Srihari
    FEATURED WRITER
    Stats 28 May 2018, 00:01 IST
    992

    Dhoni got his hands on another IPL title
    Dhoni got his hands on another IPL title

    Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets with nine balls to spare in the IPL 2018 final at the Wankhede Stadium.

    After winning the toss and electing to field first, CSK didn't get off to a great start. But they kept picking up wickets at crucial intervals and eventually kept SRH to 178/6 when it looked like a total closer to 200 looked possible.

    In reply, CSK got off to a sedate start. Shane Watson took 11 balls to get off the mark but then proceeded to play one of the innings of the season as he became the first player to score a century in a run chase in an IPL final. There were useful cameos from Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu but it was the Watson show all the way as CSK took home the IPL title.

    Here are some of the interesting numbers from the game.

    0 - No player has won more IPL titles than Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh. Both players lifted the trophy for the fourth time, going level with Rohit Sharma, who also has four titles.

    1 - CSK became the first team to beat a side four times in the IPL. This season, CSK won all four games against SRH, thereby creating history.

    1 - MS Dhoni is now first on the list of captains with most IPL titles. He has three titles as captain, which is the most, along with Rohit Sharma.

    2 - Shane Watson becomes only the second player to score a century in an IPL final. He also becomes only the second player to score two centuries for CSK.

    3 - CSK won their third IPL title. They equaled MI's record of three titles.

    3 - For the third year in a row, Karn Sharma has won the IPL. In 2016, he was part of the victorious SRH side. In 2017, he was with the MI side that won the title and in 2018, he was part of the CSK team that clinched the trophy.

    4 - Watson becomes the fourth player to score two centuries or more in an IPL season. Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and Hashim Amla were the others.

    4 - Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu all scored over 600 runs this season. This is the first in IPL history that four players have scored more than 600 in an IPL season.

    5 - Kane Williamson became just the fifth batsman to score more than 700 runs in an IPL season. Mike Hussey, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and David Warner were the others.

    6 - CSK's victory means that this is the sixth time that a team that has finished second in the IPL points table has won the IPL.

    547 - The previous record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL season was held by Umesh Yadav, who conceded 508 in the 2013 season. Dwayne Bravo (533) held the record briefly but was surpassed by Siddarth Kaul in the second innings, who ended up conceding 547 this year.

