Looking back at the stats of IPL 2008 - the inaugural edition

Rajasthan Royals are the inaugural IPL champions.

The year 2008 witnessed the birth of one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world - the Indian Premier League (IPL). The T20 league boasted the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan and many more great players in its ranks.

The first edition comprised of eight teams - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers. The tournament was played in a double round-robin followed by a knockout stage.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final to win the inaugural edition of the IPL. As the 12th edition of the tournament gets close, let's look at the key stats from that 2008 season.

Batting performances

240/5 by Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab was the highest team total in IPL 2008.

616 runs scored by Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) was the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2008.

158* by Brendon McCullum of Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore was the highest individual score in IPL 2008.

6 centuries were scored in IPL 2008. These were scored by Brendan McCullum of Kolkata Knight Riders (158*), Andrew Symonds of Deccan Chargers (117*), Michael Hussey of Chennai Super Kings (116*), Shaun Marsh of Kings XI Punjab (115), Sanath Jayasuriya of Mumbai Indians (114*) and Adam Gilchrist of Deccan Chargers (109*).

5 half-centuries scored by Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) and Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils) each was the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2008.

31 sixes hit by Sanath Jayasuriya of Mumbai Indians was the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2008.

13 sixes hit by Brendan McCullum of Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore was the highest number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2008.

Bowling performances

22 wickets taken by Sohail Tanvir of Rajasthan Royals was the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2008.

6/14 by Sohail Tanvir of Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2008.

3 five-wicket hauls were taken in IPL 2008. These were by Sohail Tanvir of Rajasthan Royals (6/14), Amit Mishra of Delhi Daredevils (5/17) and Lakshmipathy Balaji of Chennai Super Kings (5/24).

Wicket-keeping performances

11 dismissals (Ct - 10, St - 1) by Yogesh Takawale of Mumbai Indians was the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2008.

4 dismissals (Ct - 3, St - 1) by Yogesh Takawale of Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals was the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2008.

Fielding performances

10 catches by Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings was the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2008.

4 catches taken by Sachin Tendulkar against Kolkata Knight Riders was the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2008.

Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals for his 472 runs with the bat and 17 wickets with the ball was named the Player of the Series.

