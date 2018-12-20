IPL 2009 stats - Foreign Shores

Deccan Chargers were crowned champions in the second edition of the IPL.

The second edition of the IPL saw the tournament being played in South Africa. The 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals finished 6th on the table after the league stage and could not make it to the knockout stage, so a new champion was guaranteed in the 2009 edition.

In the end, it came down to two teams - Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A closely fought final saw Deccan Chargers winning the second edition of the IPL.

Some of the highlights of the tournament are as mentioned below.

Batting performances

211/4 by Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab was the highest team total in IPL 2009.

572 runs scored by Matthew Hayden of Chennai Suoer Kings was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2009.

114* by Manish Pandey of RCB against Deccan Chargers was the highest individual score in IPL 2009.

2 centuries were scored in IPL 2009. These were by Manish Pandey of RCB (114*) and AB de Villiers of Delhi Daredevils (105*)

5 half-centuries scored by JP Duminy of Mumbai Indians and Matthew Hayden of CSK each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2009.

29 sixes hit by Adam Gilchrist of Deccan Chargers was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2009.

6 sixes hit by AB de Villiers of Delhi Daredevils against CSK, Yusuf Pathan of Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Daredevils and Matthew Hayden of CSK against Kings XI Punjab was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2009.

Bowling performances

23 wickets taken by RP Singh of Deccan Chargers was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2009.

5/5 by Anil Kumble of RCB against Rajasthan Royals was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2009. It was also the only five-wicket haul in IPL 2009.

Wicket-keeping performances

18 dismissals (Ct - 10, St - 8) by Adam Gilchrist of Deccan Chargers was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2009.

4 dismissals by Morne van Wyk of KKR against RCB and by Dinesh Karthik of Delhi Daredevils against Rajasthan Royals was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2009.

Fielding performances

13 catches by AB de Villiers of Delhi Daredevils was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2009.

3 catches taken by Piyush Chawla of Kings XI Punjab against RCB and by AB de Villiers of Delhi Daredevils against CSK was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2009.

Adam Gilchrist of Deccan Chargers, for his 495 runs and 18 dismissals, was named as the Player of the Series.

