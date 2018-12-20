Stats: IPL 2013 - Trophy goes to Mumbai

Mumbai Indians were crowned as the IPL 2013 champions

The sixth edition of the IPL in 2013 saw CSK make their fifth appearance in the finals of the tournament. The two-time champions had topped the group in the league stage and comprehensively defeated Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 for the finals by 48 runs.

In the finals, they again played Mumbai Indians who had qualified by winning the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. CSK were looking on their way to the third title. This was Mumbai Indians second appearance in the finals.

The finals saw Mumbai Indians defeat CSK by 4 wickets and win their first IPL trophy. Stats from the tournament are as mentioned below. This tournament also saw the franchise of Deccan Chargers being terminated. They were replaced by a new team - Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Batting performance

263/5 by RCB against Pune Warriors India was the highest team total in IPL 2013.

733 runs scored by Michael Hussey of CSK was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2013.

175* by Chris Gayle of RCB against Pune Warriors India was the highest individual score in IPL 2013.

4 centuries were scored in IPL 2013. These were by Chris Gayle of RCB (175*), David Miller of KXIP (101*), Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals (101) and Suresh Raina of CSK (100*).

6 half-centuries scored by Virat Kohli of RCB and Michael Hussey of CSK each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2013.

51 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2013.

17 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB against Pune Warriors India was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2013.

Bowling performance

32 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2013.

5/16 by James Faulkner of Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2013.

3 five-wicket hauls were taken in IPL 2013. These were taken by James Faulkner of Rajasthan Royals (5/16 and 5/20) and Jaydev Unadkat of RCB (5/25).

Wicket-keeping performance

17 dismissals (Ct - 15, St - 2) by MS Dhoni of CSK was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2013.

4 dismissals (Ct - 3, St - 1) by MS Dhoni of CSK against RCB was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2013.

Fielding performance

14 catches by Dwayne Bravo of CSK was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2013.

For excellent figures of 543 runs and 13 wickets, Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals was named as the Player of the Tournament.

