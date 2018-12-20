Stats: IPL 2013 - Trophy goes to Mumbai
The sixth edition of the IPL in 2013 saw CSK make their fifth appearance in the finals of the tournament. The two-time champions had topped the group in the league stage and comprehensively defeated Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 for the finals by 48 runs.
In the finals, they again played Mumbai Indians who had qualified by winning the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. CSK were looking on their way to the third title. This was Mumbai Indians second appearance in the finals.
The finals saw Mumbai Indians defeat CSK by 4 wickets and win their first IPL trophy. Stats from the tournament are as mentioned below. This tournament also saw the franchise of Deccan Chargers being terminated. They were replaced by a new team - Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Batting performance
263/5 by RCB against Pune Warriors India was the highest team total in IPL 2013.
733 runs scored by Michael Hussey of CSK was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2013.
175* by Chris Gayle of RCB against Pune Warriors India was the highest individual score in IPL 2013.
4 centuries were scored in IPL 2013. These were by Chris Gayle of RCB (175*), David Miller of KXIP (101*), Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals (101) and Suresh Raina of CSK (100*).
6 half-centuries scored by Virat Kohli of RCB and Michael Hussey of CSK each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2013.
51 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2013.
17 sixes hit by Chris Gayle of RCB against Pune Warriors India was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2013.
Bowling performance
32 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2013.
5/16 by James Faulkner of Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2013.
3 five-wicket hauls were taken in IPL 2013. These were taken by James Faulkner of Rajasthan Royals (5/16 and 5/20) and Jaydev Unadkat of RCB (5/25).
Wicket-keeping performance
17 dismissals (Ct - 15, St - 2) by MS Dhoni of CSK was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2013.
4 dismissals (Ct - 3, St - 1) by MS Dhoni of CSK against RCB was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2013.
Fielding performance
14 catches by Dwayne Bravo of CSK was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2013.
For excellent figures of 543 runs and 13 wickets, Shane Watson of Rajasthan Royals was named as the Player of the Tournament.