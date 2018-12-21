IPL stats watch: Who achieved what in the 2017 IPL

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 142 // 21 Dec 2018, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians won the IPL for a record third time in 2017.

In IPL 2017, it was time for the other new team in the tournament to showcase what they could do - Rising Pune Supergiants. RPSG playing it's second IPL came second in the group in the league stages and qualified in the Qualifier 1 for the finals.

In the Qualifier 1, they defeated Mumbai Indians who had topped the group in the league stages by 20 runs and booked their place in the finals. In the finals, these two teams again met. Mumbai Indians had defeated KKR by six wickets in the Qualifier 2 to make it to the final.

Mumbai Indians defeated RPSG in the final by one run. It was one of the closest finish in the history of IPL finals. With this win, Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL to win the trophy three times.

Lets now look at some of the highlights IPL 2019.

Batting performance

230/3 by KXIP against Mumbai Indians was the highest team total in IPL 2017.

641 runs scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2017.

126 by David Warner of SRH against KKR was the highest individual score in IPL 2017.

5 centuries were scored in IPL 2017. These were scored by David Warner of SRH (126), Hashim Amla of KXIP (104* & 104), Ben Stokes of RPSG (103*) & Sanju Samson of Delhi Daredevils (102).

5 half-centuries scored by Robin Uthappa of KKR was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2017.

Advertisement

26 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell of KXIP and David Warner of SRH each was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2017.

9 sixes hit by AB de Villiers of RCB against KXIP & by Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2017.

Bowling performance

26 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2017.

5/17 by Andrew Tye of Gujarat Lions against RPSG was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2017.

3 five-wicket hauls were taken in IPL 2017. These were taken by Andrew Tye of Gujarat Lions (5/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH (5/19) & Jaydev Unadkat of RPSG (5/30).

Wicketkeeping performance

15 dismissals (Ct - 9, St - 6) by Robin Uthappa of KKR was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2017.

4 dismissals (Ct - 2, St - 2) by Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP against SRH is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2017.

Fielding performance

15 catches by Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2017.

Ben Stokes of RPSG for his 316 runs and 12 wickets was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement