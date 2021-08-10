"Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan, we want peace" - Rashid Khan requests world leaders to not leave Afghanistan in chaos

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan has called for peace, appealing to world leaders not to leave his country in chaos.

Currently, there is a huge fight going on between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. There has been widespread violence in Afghanistan over the last few weeks, and it has been escalating steadily.

Disheartened by the developments in his country, Rashid Khan posted the following on his official Twitter account.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan (Afghanistan). We want peace."

Hopefully, Rashid Khan's appeal will be heard and the situation in Afghanistan will improve in the coming days.

Rashid Khan is currently in England plying his trade for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the league behind Adil Rashid. So far, the Afghanistan tweaker has picked up nine wickets across six games, with 3/26 as his best figures.

Following the conclusion of the Hundred, Rashid Khan will turn up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of the IPL in September.

I have always had the mentality to be the best: Rashid Khan

Recently on the Curtly & Karishma Show, Rashid Khan revealed the roots of the competitive nature that he possesses today. He said that he had the mentality to be the best in all facets of the game since childhood, even among his brothers. He said:

“I don't know if I am the best or not. Since childhood, while playing with brothers at home, I had that kind of mentality in the mind that I have to be the best. That is just how I grew up. Even when I played with friends, I wanted to be the best. It was positive jealousy I had in mind.

"It is not that I wished something bad for somebody else, I just wanted to be better than them in every field. Whether I was batting, bowling or fielding, I just had that energy,” Rashid Khan added.

