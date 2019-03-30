×
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI vs RCB

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
Feature
30 Mar 2019, 17:29 IST

SRH will look to register their second victory of the campaign.
SRH will look to register their second victory of the campaign.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League since their introduction to the league in 2013. In their six seasons as an IPL franchise, SRH has made it to the playoffs 4 out of 6 times, a success rate of 66.67%.

Their think tank has been the best when it comes to the auction table, their acquisitions over the past few auctions, be it Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner have all turned them into a team capable of competing for the title on a regular basis.

Last season their talismanic opener David Warner missed the season due to a ban imposed on him by the Australian Cricket Board. Critics and fans didn't give SRH much chance of making it to playoffs, and this is where the players stepped up, quashing all the doubts raised about them and led by the charismatic Kane Williamson qualified for the playoffs as table toppers before finishing as the runners-up for the tournament.

During the off-season, they saw the departure of one their best and longest-serving player, Shikhar Dhawan. It dealt a major blow seeing one of India's premier players leave the team but SRH has shown in the past how these things don't impact them much.

They started their campaign for the 2019 IPL season against 2-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens where they lost a closely fought match. They redeemed themselves in the next match by successfully chasing down 199 runs against the Rajasthan Royals, their highest successful chase in the IPL.

Here is a probable starting 11 for their next match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Openers:

David Warner and Johnny Bairstow

David Warner
David Warner

The King of Hyderabad, David Warner is back after completing a one-year ban imposed on him by the Australian Cricket Board on counts of ball tampering. Warner is one of the most prolific run-getters in the IPL and has the most fifties in the IPL.

An aggressor by nature, Warner formed one of the most destructive opening pairs alongside fellow southpaw Shikhar Dhawan over the past few seasons. But now with Shikhar Dhawan traded to the Delhi Capitals, the onus now falls on Warner to provide good starts for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His performance has been impeccable since his return to the IPL scoring 2 fifties in as many matches and has now claimed the Orange cap. Watching him play seems like he had never been away.

David Warner's partner in crime for the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hard-hitting Englishman, Johnny Bairstow, bought by SRH in the recently held 2019 IPL auction, this will be Bairstow's first season in the IPL.

He has been solid for SRH in the last 2 games scoring 30+ runs in each and was able to hold one end on his own even after Warner departed during their chase of 199 against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

