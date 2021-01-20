Sunrisers Hyderabad release Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake ahead of IPL 2021

Fabian Allen headlines the list of players to have been released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2021.

In addition to the West Indian all-rounder, the Sunrisers have also released Australia pacer Billy Stanlake, all-rounder Sanjay Yadav, batsman Bavanaka Sandeep and bowler Y Prithvi Raj. All five players were left unused in IPL 2020.

None of their big-name players have been released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will once again be captained by David Warner in the upcoming edition.

Their squad will also contain Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, and star India pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH have also retained Mitchell Marsh, who suffered a serious injury in the first game of IPL 2020. Jason Holder, who was Marsh's replacement last season, has been retained by the franchise.

It will be interesting to see what type of players the Sunrisers Hyderabad target at the IPL auction, which is due to take place next month.

One would think that their focus will be on signing a couple of Indian batsmen, and maybe an overseas bowler. But other than that, their squad looks fairly balanced going into IPL 2021.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third last season, falling to the Delhi Capitals in Eliminator 2. They will no doubt be aiming to go one better this time around.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained and released list for 2021 IPL

Retained List: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi

Released List: Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Sanjay Yadav, Bavanaka Sandeep, Y Prithvi Raj