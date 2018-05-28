IPL 2018: Super moments of the Super Kings

Revisiting CSK's incredible journey through a series of pictures.

Contrary to most popular beliefs, opinions, permutation-combinations and long-drawn-out speeches from experts, the Chennai Super Kings marked their IPL return in style and went back with a third trophy in their kitty. MS Dhoni, in his own inimitable style, orchestrated the season with the help of his trusted men, who stood up to be counted when it mattered the most.

Here's revisiting their incredible journey through a series of pictures:

#1 One-legged Kedar's opening salvo

Having shown his versatility for the Indian team in the middle-order, Kedar Jadhav was expected to perform on similar lines for his new franchise, but instead picked up a hamstring injury right after the opening game.

He missed the rest of the season, but not before emerging as an injured hero in the dying stages of the game against Mumbai, taking his team through. Walking on one leg, he somehow conjured enough magic to hit a six and a four to seal the game for Chennai.

#2 Home shift? Doesn't matter

With much fanfare, the CSK side returned to the Chepauk, a ground that had been deprived of any IPL action for the last two years. Events unfolded in such a manner that the side had to give up their home ground, shifting to Pune for the remainder of the IPL.

They notched up their second win of the season, against Kolkata in the only game they played in Chennai, amidst all the off-field ruckus, and then moved to Pune. The support, however, did not dimish, as fans thronged the newly-adopted city, with some help from the CSK management, ensuring that a city more than a 1000 km from Chennai became their home away from home.