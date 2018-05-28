Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Super moments of the Super Kings

Revisiting CSK's incredible journey through a series of pictures.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 17:42 IST
769

<p>

Contrary to most popular beliefs, opinions, permutation-combinations and long-drawn-out speeches from experts, the Chennai Super Kings marked their IPL return in style and went back with a third trophy in their kitty. MS Dhoni, in his own inimitable style, orchestrated the season with the help of his trusted men, who stood up to be counted when it mattered the most.

Here's revisiting their incredible journey through a series of pictures:

#1 One-legged Kedar's opening salvo

<p>
Ambati Rayudu rescued CSK on one leg

Having shown his versatility for the Indian team in the middle-order, Kedar Jadhav was expected to perform on similar lines for his new franchise, but instead picked up a hamstring injury right after the opening game.

He missed the rest of the season, but not before emerging as an injured hero in the dying stages of the game against Mumbai, taking his team through. Walking on one leg, he somehow conjured enough magic to hit a six and a four to seal the game for Chennai.


#2 Home shift? Doesn't matter

CSK won the
CSK won their only game in Chennai

With much fanfare, the CSK side returned to the Chepauk, a ground that had been deprived of any IPL action for the last two years. Events unfolded in such a manner that the side had to give up their home ground, shifting to Pune for the remainder of the IPL.

They notched up their second win of the season, against Kolkata in the only game they played in Chennai, amidst all the off-field ruckus, and then moved to Pune. The support, however, did not dimish, as fans thronged the newly-adopted city, with some help from the CSK management, ensuring that a city more than a 1000 km from Chennai became their home away from home.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Shane Watson Leisure Reading
Page 1 of 5 Next
Three enthralling Chennai Super Kings moments in the...
RELATED STORY
Champion Super Kings - A fitting end to IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
3 times the Chennai Super Kings set the IPL auctions on fire
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : The legendary players of Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 of the most memorable Chennai Super Kings...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rating the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Chennai Super Kings- 10 years of the Yellow fever
RELATED STORY
'Dad's army' Chennai Super Kings show the value of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 reasons why Chennai Super Kings can win the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018