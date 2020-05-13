Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma pick MS Dhoni as captain of MI-CSK combined XI 

Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma picked a combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings XI

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina picked MS Dhoni as the captain of a combined Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings XI.

Interacting through an Instagram live session, both Rohit Sharma and Raina picked a dream team of XI players from both teams carefully. It's a team which has the potential to take on any oppostion.

Not surprisingly, they went with Sachin Tendulkar as the first pick along with Australia's Matthew Hayden as his opening partner.

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis found a place and so did CSK's Ambati Rayudu. Rayudu was chosen for the coveted number four slot. Four all-rounders, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo followed Dhoni who was chosen to bat at five. Jasprit Bumrah was picked as the leading pacer while Harbhajan Singh was chosen as the main spinner in the team.

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina’s MI-CSK combined XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma and Dhoni most successful IPL captains

Rohit Sharma (left) and MS Dhoni have lifted the IPL trophy seven times in total

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni stand head and shoulders above the rest and have a phenomenal record as in the IPL captains . They hold seven trophies combined in 12 seasons.

Rohit Sharma took charge of Mumbai Indians in 2013 and helped them claim four IPL titles wins in seven years as skipper. On the other hand, Dhoni carried his form as captain of the Indian cricket team into IPL where he scripted history by winning three IPL titles.

Advertisement

Captaining CSK since the inaugural edition in 2008, Dhoni has commanded respect from all quarters of the cricket fraternity. Despite CSK being banned for two seasons ( 2016 and 2017), Dhoni led them to a title win on their comeback in 2018. He lost 2019 final to the Rohit Sharma-led MI by a solitary run.