Suresh Raina delighted that IPL 2020 will not happen in peak summer months 

Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain Suresh Raina has expressed his readiness to play in IPL 2020, stating that the players need to start training for the tournament. The left-handed batsman was disappointed that the fans might not be able to attend the matches, although he was happy that tournament would not happen in the peak summer months.

In an interview with the Times of India on Tuesday (21st July), Suresh Raina talked about the same, while also weighing in on the possibility of the IPL being held behind closed doors.

"I am excited that whenever it happens now, it will be in good weather. We are going to miss the fans if they aren't allowed because of the current (Coronavirus) situation," Suresh Raina quipped.

Apart from that, he also shared details of his ongoing training sessions with Rishabh Pant in Ghaziabad.

After the Indian government relaxed the strict lockdown rules, Suresh Raina began practicing in Ghaziabad. Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant, whom Raina labeled as a 'top guy' yesterday, has also been training with him.

'Players need to train for 3-4 weeks before IPL'

Suresh Raina revealed that he has been facing Mohammad Shami and Piyush Chawla in the nets. In his opinion, the players would need to train for three-four weeks before playing the IPL.

ICC postponed the T20 World Cup on 20th July, meaning that the chances of the IPL happening in 2020 have increased. The recent reports have suggested that the tournament could happen in the UAE later this year.

Suresh Raina felt that the franchises were doing their work, and thus, the players also had to do their job.

"Definitely there is the government, the BCCI, they must be planning so many things. There will be a lot of things to be taken care of (in the light of the pandemic)," Suresh Raina said about the chances of the IPL taking place.