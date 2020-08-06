Suresh Raina feels mental clarity will be crucial for players during IPL 2020

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina believes that being mentally strong and having clarity of thought would be crucial for players in this year's IPL, considering the strict protocols imposed by the ICC and the long break cricketers have had to endure.

“This IPL, it would be very interesting to see how players are thinking, you are playing in different circumstances, you have a lot of protocols from ICC and at the same time, you are going through tests every two-three weeks, so I would say coming out from all those tests, you need to be clear with your head on what you are going to do on the field because, at the end of the day when you are playing a sport, you need to enjoy your game,” Suresh Raina said.

Suresh Raina highlighted that if the players have mental clarity, they will be content and, once all the tests are conducted, they will be in a clear frame of mind.

We will be in a good frame of mind after COVID tests: Suresh Raina

“I believe, all tests will be done before the IPL and we will be in a good frame of mind because we all are sitting at home from the last five months. I’m looking forward to this,” he remarked.

Suresh Raina reckoned that reaching UAE early would help players acclimatize themselves with the conditions. Suresh Raina also shed light on the lack of logistical problem in the UAE and wasn't short of words for the torrid weather there.

“Luckily, we are going early in the UAE, so I think, right now there is humidity in Dubai, the weather is 40 degrees Celsius, sandstorm is there, but the best thing in Dubai is that you don’t have logistical problems. It is 45 minutes from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, you go from there to Sharjah, it’s 40 minutes,” the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer concluded.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and is slated to start from 19th September.