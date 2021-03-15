Suresh Raina will join the team around March 21: CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has suggested that Suresh Raina will join the franchise's training camp around March 21. Kasi explained that Raina sought prior permission to join the camp slightly later because of some personal commitments.

Suresh Raina has represented the Chennai Super Kings in nine IPL seasons and is their leading run-scorer. In 164 matches, he has scored 4,527 runs and is one of the most important members of their set-up.

In an interview with InsideSport, Kasi Vishwanath said they respect the players' decisions and are eagerly waiting for Suresh Raina to don the CSK jersey again.

“There is no problem. He has some personal commitments and taken permission from the team for joining a bit late. Players are coming individually and joining the camp whenever they are ready and available. Lets respect every individual’s decision on this. He has communicated to us that he will join the camp around the 21st. We are eagerly waiting for him and looking forward to joining us."

Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 just a few weeks before the tournament. The left-hander cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and CSK dearly missed him during the season as they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time.

The Super Kings will hope for a better performance this year, given that one of their most important players will return.

CSK pondering over the possibility of shifting their camp

Just a couple of days after the CSK players started arriving in Chennai, the BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2021. According to the scheduled fixtures, no team will get to play at their home ground.

CSK will play five of their games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Thus, when asked if they'd shift their camp, Kasi Vishwanathan said they are thinking about it and will decide soon.

“Yes, certainly we will think about the possibility of shifting our camp, but a decision will be taken in a week’s time. As of now, we are starting our camp in Chennai with the players who are available."