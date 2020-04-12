×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Suresh Raina picks two CSK teammates he would love to be quarantined with

  • Raina picked one Indian player and one overseas player who he would love to spend time with during the quarantine period
  • Raina has played 10 seasons for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 12 Apr 2020, 18:07 IST

Dwayne Bravo (L) and Suresh Raina
Dwayne Bravo (L) and Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings star batsman, Suresh Raina picked two players who he would love to spend quality time with during the quarantine period.

During an Instagram Live session organised by CSK, Raina picked Ravindra Jadeja as the Indian player and Dwayne Bravo as the foreign player he would like to spend time with.

Raina heaped praise on Jadeja and claimed that he loves the 31-year-old southpaw's company.

"Jadeja is fun, he's a good man. I love his company. I want to get quarantined in his farmhouse with his horses. We have a lot of similarities. He's been doing a lot of hard work and I hope he does well for the country," Raina said.

Raina, who has played 10 seasons for CSK was also the captain of the Gujarat Lions franchise when CSK were banned from taking part in the league for two seasons. The 33-year-old left-hand batsman picked West Indian star all-rounder, Bravo who has played with him at CSK and GL as the overseas player he would like to spend quarantine time with.

"During the lockdown, you need to dance in your house. He (Bravo) loves to keep you happy, he might come up with some new songs to make me dance and I would love to spend time with him," he added.
Published 12 Apr 2020, 18:07 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja Suresh Raina IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us