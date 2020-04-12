Suresh Raina picks two CSK teammates he would love to be quarantined with

Raina picked one Indian player and one overseas player who he would love to spend time with during the quarantine period

Raina has played 10 seasons for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Dwayne Bravo (L) and Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings star batsman, Suresh Raina picked two players who he would love to spend quality time with during the quarantine period.

During an Instagram Live session organised by CSK, Raina picked Ravindra Jadeja as the Indian player and Dwayne Bravo as the foreign player he would like to spend time with.

Raina heaped praise on Jadeja and claimed that he loves the 31-year-old southpaw's company.

"Jadeja is fun, he's a good man. I love his company. I want to get quarantined in his farmhouse with his horses. We have a lot of similarities. He's been doing a lot of hard work and I hope he does well for the country," Raina said.

Raina, who has played 10 seasons for CSK was also the captain of the Gujarat Lions franchise when CSK were banned from taking part in the league for two seasons. The 33-year-old left-hand batsman picked West Indian star all-rounder, Bravo who has played with him at CSK and GL as the overseas player he would like to spend quarantine time with.

"During the lockdown, you need to dance in your house. He (Bravo) loves to keep you happy, he might come up with some new songs to make me dance and I would love to spend time with him," he added.