Suryakumar Yadav Native State, hometown, family & net worth

Uncapped Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has made a name for himself with his consistent performances in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has starred in the Mumbai Indians' last two title wins, amassing over 400 runs each season.

Suryakumar Yadav has won four IPL titles now, the second-most for an uncapped player. His Mumbai Indians teammate Aditya Tare has been a part of an IPL-winning team five times.

The 30-year-old has become an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad, having played several match-winning knocks for the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise. Looking at India's middle-order woes in the limited-overs formats, a few cricket experts felt Suryakumar Yadav deserved an opportunity to play against Australia this year.

Unfortunately, the selectors did not name him in the squad. Still, Suryakumar Yadav is in a positive mindset, even sending out quite a few complimentary messages to the Indian team on social media.

Thanks to his remarkable run in the IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has become a popular name in Indian cricket. The cricket universe loves to know about cricketers' personal life, and here are a few exciting things about the Mumbai Indians' star.

Suryakumar Yadav Native State and Hometown

Suryakumar Yadav was born on 14 September 1990 in Mumbai. His native state is Maharashtra, and the state's capital city is his hometown. His father hails from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Suryakumar Yadav Family

Suryakumar Yadav was born to Ashok Kumar Yadav and Swapna Yadav. His father worked as an engineer at BARC. The uncapped batsman is married to dance coach Devisha Shetty.

Suryakumar Yadav Net Worth

As per tvguide.com, Suryakumar Yadav's net worth is between $1 million- $5 million, and according to Moneyball, the rising star of Indian cricket has made 12.70 Crores from the IPL.