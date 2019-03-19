IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians squad

With three IPL titles in their kitty, Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, alongside Chennai Super Kings.

There have been many ups and downs in the path of the Mumbai Indians over the years. They would be champions one year, and out before the semifinals in the next. And the subsequent year would see them cruising through the tournament to win the trophy again.

Mumbai Indians were champions in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Going by history, all MI fans will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy this year.

On that note, let’s look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of IPL 2019:

Strength: Plenty of quality all-rounders

This year Mumbai Indians have abundant all-rounders who can turn the game their way. In addition to Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, they have Kieron Pollard and Ben Cutting who can be useful with both ball and bat.

Even though Pollard is not in prime form, we can expect the big man to perform better this year. Another great buy that MI had was Yuvraj Singh; the experience he brings to the dressing room will be invaluable.

Weakness: Inconsistent No. 3

The prime slot for most successful teams is the No. 3 position. It’s a position which demands consistency and a great sense of responsibility.

The 2018 season saw an erratic performance from Ishan Kishan - the No. 3 batsman for Mumbai Indians. If Mumbai want to be at the top of the table, they would want Kishan to deliver his best right from the start of the tournament.

Opportunity: Suryakumar Yadav can be used wherever as per the need of the hour

One positive thing for Mumbai Indians will be the liberty to use Suryakumar Yadav wherever they need. He has proved over the years, for many franchises, that he is adaptable to any batting position.

When the in-form Quinton De Kock joins skipper Rohit Sharma, the opening slot will be taken care of. If they want to up the net run rate, they can use Yadav in the No. 3 position. If they lose a couple of wickets, he can be also used as an anchoring middle-order batsman.

Threat: No replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

The pace bowling unit will be led by the death bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah, along with Mitchell McClenaghan. But keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup 2019, if Bumrah is advised to rest for the latter part of the series or if he meets with any sudden injury, Mumbai will sweat a lot to fill his shoes.

The franchise might have considered Barinder Sran to fulfill that role, but we will have to wait and see if he can be even close to accurate as the World No. 1 bowler.

