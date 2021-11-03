Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Top 5 batters to watch out for

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to commence from Thursday (November 4), kickstarting the 2021-22 men's domestic season. The competition will feature India's domestic teams fighting it out for the coveted title across six different groups - five Elite and one Plate group.

Tamil Nadu head into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as the defending champions and one of the favourites for the title. The other contenders are Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. Last year's runner-up Baroda, too, would be keen on going a step further and clinching the trophy this time around.

A format as volatile as T20 is considered to be a batter's game. Needless to say, this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too will have a lot hinging on how the batters fare. They will need to demonstrate their adaptability on different surfaces as well as the ability to play spin through the middle overs on two-paced tracks.

During the tournament, many batters will be monitored by scouts. The timing of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gives the players an opportunity to have a breakout campaign ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction. A strong showing would catapult a few more talented names into the auction.

On that note, here's a look at five such batters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to watch out for:

#5 Rajat Patidar

Rajit Patidar got a first taste of the IPL this year, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (Picture Credits: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL)

Madhya Pradesh's top-order batter Rajat Patidar enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-hander accumulated 221 runs at an average of 44.2 and an outstanding strike rate of 153.47. He scored three half-centuries, including a best score of 96, which demonstrated his consistency during the campaign.

He followed that up by a maiden IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2021 season. Patidar made quite an impression during the intra-squad practise matches ahead of the tournament. He then went on to feature in quite a few games during the India leg. He was often used as a floater, walking out to bat at number 3 at the fall of an early wicket.

Patidar couldn't quite light up the tournament, and didn't feature at all in the UAE leg of the IPL. But game against spin makes him an exciting prospect to watch out for. With an overall T20 strike-rate of 140.25, he has certainly shown signs of being able to pack a punch in the format.

Another strong showing in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could boost his chances of securing another IPL contract. After all, acceleration in the middle overs is crucial to the success of a T20 outfit. Patidar has the opportunity to give a good account of himself in that regard, come the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#4 Karun Nair

Considering his experience, Karun Nair's inclusion in this list might come as a bit of a surprise. Yet, such has been the story of his career that he finds himself at crossroads. And the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy might just allow him to resurrect his career.

The Karnataka batter, who has played six Tests and has a triple-hundred against his name, was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. However, he was confined to the bench, with younger batters like Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer given a go instead.

The current Karnataka squad boasts batters like Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam and Manish Pandey. That means Karun Nair might well bat at 5 or below come the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Considering the value an Indian finishing option brings to an IPL side, it could well be a challenge and an opportunity of a different kind for Nair.

Nair comes with vast experience under his belt, and for a player of his class, a new role could spark a second coming for him. A strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could send a message to teams that he remains a potent force as a batter.

Edited by Bhargav