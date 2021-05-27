T Natarajan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; expresses gratitude to healthcare workers

T Natarajan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (May 27) and informed his fans about the same via an Instagram post.

Natarajan extended thanks to the healthcare workers in the caption of his post. The left-arm fast bowler highlighted how they put their lives on the line during the pandemic to protect others.

"Am so grateful to get my #Vaccine this morning. A million thanks to our incredible health care workers who have put themselves at risk for our people. #LetsGetVaccinated #Jabbed," T Natarajan wrote.

T Natarajan could have been a part of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England tour. However, it seems the bowler has not fully recovered from his knee surgery.

Selectors have named uncapped left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla on the list of reserves for India's England tour. Natarajan will look forward to regaining full fitness ahead of the Sri Lankan tour.

T Natarajan will have a hectic schedule this year

T Natarajan is India's top left-arm fast bowler in white-ball cricket

T Natarajan cemented his place in India's white-ball team by performing well on the Australian tour. But he missed a few home T20Is against England earlier in the year because of injury issues.

The pace bowler then turned up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. He played two matches, where he took a couple of wickets. Unfortunately, he was soon ruled out of the competition due to the continuing knee injury, which eventually required a surgery.

Natarajan is now on his way to a full recovery after the operation. The Tamil Nadu-based player has a busy year ahead as the IPL 2021 will likely resume in September, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup.

Fans will hope that Natarajan manages to play all games without any injuries.