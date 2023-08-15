"T20 numbers are not flattering at all" - Aakash Chopra says Sanju Samson's stats don't force you to pick him

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Sanju Samson's unflattering T20 numbers don't force the selectors to pick him.

Samson endured a dismal run in the recently concluded T20I series between India and the West Indies. He was part of the playing XI in all five T20Is but managed just 32 runs in three innings at a paltry average of 10.67.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Samson has underwhelming numbers in T20I cricket as well as in recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He has played 22 T20Is, scored 333 runs at an average of 18, one half-century, best is 77 - not really good numbers. You should never mix T20I numbers with the IPL numbers because you get the wrong picture. I have taken out his IPL numbers, just to get an understanding of what he has been doing in T20s," he elaborated.

"In IPL 2023, he scored three half-centuries, had a good strike rate of 153 and an average of 30, which is actually not bad. If we see the previous year, scored 458 runs at an average of 28 with two half-centuries, which is a middling kind of season. T20 numbers are not flattering at all," the former Indian opener added.

Chopra opined that Samson's stats should be better in the IPL considering the number at which he bats for the Rajasthan Royals.

"ODI numbers are looking good but the sample size is slightly small" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson scored a half-century in the third ODI against the West Indies.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Sanju Samson has impressive numbers in the few ODIs he has played.

"ODI stats are actually very good. He has played only 13 matches, hasn't played them at a stretch and has batted up and down the order, scored 390 runs and in that he has scored three half-centuries, the strike rate is 104 and the average is 55. ODI numbers are looking good but the sample size is slightly small," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter's potential and not his performances force fans to ask for his selection.

"Why does everyone want Sanju Samson to be played? Not that the numbers are forcing you to play him. Sanju's story is about potential. Sanju's story is about just the aesthetics. When he plays well, it seems like no one plays better than him," Chopra continued.

Chopra added that Samson is supremely talented and makes batting look easy.

However, he concluded by observing that if the Keralite cricketer doesn't value his chances, even if they are sporadic and not at his preferred batting positions, he will have only himself to blame.

