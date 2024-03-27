Tactical goof-up around 'No man's land' Spencer Johnson decimates GT in first IPL 2024 setback

Ever wondered about the other side of the famous 'IPL titles are won more at the auction table than on the field'?

While experts often cling to this narrative when a franchise achieves IPL glory, it may be worth pondering how a player's auction price plays spoilsport to teams that underachieve. The Gujarat Titans (GT) may have fallen right into the trap with Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson during their first setback of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium.

While there is no questioning his raw talent, GT's acquisition of the speedster for a whopping ₹10 crore may have forced their hand in playing him against better judgement.

Further troubling was how GT utilized Johnson during the innings, defying cricketing logic and seemingly trying to safeguard his bowling figures to justify their move at the auction. Despite an expensive start to his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Johnson returned to bowl a sensational penultimate over. The 28-year-old conceded only eight runs and picked up two wickets to help GT pull off the thrilling win.

Yet, Gujarat made the cardinal sin of not opening the bowling with him against CSK, considering Ruturaj Gaikwad's frailties against left-arm pacers. Further baffling was Johnson not being introduced into the attack until the 10th over when CSK were already motoring along at 92/1.

Was GT at least saving him for the death-overs? The answer is a loud 'No'. Spencer Johnson ended his stint in the 17th over of the innings, leaving Rashid Khan to bowl the penultimate over.

The South Australian-born cricketer became a household name over the past few months for his economical and penetrative bowling ability at all stages of the innings. For the uninitiated, Johnson has bowled one of the final two overs 18 times since 2023.

Being fresh off finishing second in the wicket-taking charts in the 2023-24 BBL and helping the Brisbane Heat lift the title, yet bowling the overs with the lowest degree of difficulty defeats the purpose of his acquisition.

It meant GT allowed the Super Kings to pile on the runs in the powerplay against the lesser-reputed T20 pacers, Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai. They also failed to use Johnson in the final three overs, resulting in the home side scoring 34 runs in that phase.

His final figures of 1/35 in four overs in a 206 total only flatters to deceive as the gory details highlight GT being caught in 'No man's land' when it comes to Spencer Johnson.

The 2022 IPL champions can harp on their run-chase and the lack of intent by the batters as much, but the deciding factor lay in their tactical blunders in the bowling innings.

Where was Noor Ahmad against CSK?

How the Gujarat Titans played Spencer Johnson ahead of Noor Ahmad is anyone's guess. It further stirs the debate about playing a high-purchase player over the better fit for that particular outing.

Considering the Aussie quick bowled almost all his overs in the middle phase of the innings, where Noor has made a name for himself, adds further bafflement around the selection.

For context, the Afghan spinner was central to Gujarat qualifying for the final a year ago, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games at an average of 23 and an economy of under 8. But his performances against CSK in IPL 2023 have many scratching their heads about his non-participation last night.

While the 19-year-old did not feature in the season opener between the sides, he was undoubtedly GT's best bowler in the Qualifier 1 and grand finale against the five-time champions.

Noor finished with admirable figures of 1/29 in four overs in the Qualifier meeting, and there is only one guess as to who that lone wicket was - Shivam Dube, the Player of the Match from yesterday. Where Dube pummeled the GT bowlers for a 23-ball 51 at Chepauk yesterday, Noor sent his stumps rattling for only one run last season.

The left-arm bowler stood even taller in the final on a track where batters scored runs for fun. In a contest where CSK successfully chased a mammoth 172 in 15 overs, Noor bowled an incredible spell of 2/17 in three overs to keep GT in the hunt.

Despite still being in his teens, the youngster was perhaps the lone escape route GT had to prevent a third consecutive defeat to CSK. Yet, the pressure of the 'price-tag' quotient with Spencer Johnson may have stopped the Titans from going 'head over heart' , leading to a colossal shipwreck.

What's next for the Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans would be well-served to remember how they punched above their weight in the franchise's first two IPL appearances and consider implementing the 'Faint heart never won fat lady' theory.

When expectations were low, the franchise was willing to bet their money on blue-collar names like Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, and Mohit Sharma, among others. Although Shubman Gill is new to the helm, the side must be willing to make wholesome changes during the game and in selection.

While much has spoken about their questionable bowling tactics and the bowlers' below-par performances, one cannot ignore their underwhelming batting in the opening two games. The side scored only 168 in their opening encounter, and MI's ineptness at the cusp of the finish line helped them escape with a victory.

Against CSK, GT never appeared to be in the run-chase and faltered massively to up the ante at any stage of their batting.

The franchise bid heavily on big-hitter Shahrukh Khan in the IPL 2024 auction and boasts an up-tempo middle-order batter like Abhinav Manohar, who has been a difference-maker for them in the past. GT also has other serviceable Indian bowling options like Jayant Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, and Darshan Nalkande, who could be handy replacements for Spencer Johnson or Umesh Yadav.

Should they replace the former, it could also help open up another overseas spot for ace batter Kane Williamson to come in and add some much-needed impetus to the batting lineup.

The options are aplenty in the squad, and now it is up to the team management to not be pegged back by selection on reputation but rather on fit and form.