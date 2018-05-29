Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Thank you CSK for giving us our Dhoni back

CSK could not have found a better time to return as they have given Dhoni his mojo back ahead of a crucial year for the Indian team.

Madhan Kalyan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 29 May 2018, 16:05 IST
636

Djh
Imagining Dhoni without CSK and a CSK without Dhoni is just not possible

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are two of the finest examples of a manager defining a club's legacy but never before have we seen a player who defined a franchise as much as MS Dhoni defines CSK. You could make a case for Messi and Ronaldo at their respective clubs but none of them have had the influence Dhoni has had over CSK for the past ten years.

This was more than evident during this year's IPL where Dhoni turned back the clock with his vintage displays with the bat, scoring 455 runs at a strike rate of 150.66 and an average of 75.83, 6 runs short of having his best ever IPL season at a time when critics were arguing his suitability for the shortest format.

MSD the master tactician was also back to the fore this season as he showed no signs of rustiness having not captained for long with a string of innovative decisions such as shuffling Rayudu's batting position according to the opposition and sending in Bhajji and Chahar to disrupt KXIP bowler’s rhythm when they were on top in a must-win match for them, decisions you might not have seen from him in the past few years.

Alternatively, CSK could be thankful for having Dhoni as their skipper as there can be no one else who could have won the title with this squad, even Williamson who had a stellar bowling line up to back him. Dhoni brings the best out of his squad and his magic worked big time at CSK this year

Dhoni is a captain who always makes the most out of what is at his disposal and that CSK found a new hero in almost every match this season, speaks volumes about the belief Dhoni had in his players which was reciprocated by the management's belief in him.

En
Dhoni did not have the same backing from the owners of RPSG he had enjoyed at CSK

This is not to question Dhoni's professionalism as he is the consummate professional who once even put national duty before his just-born daughter and has numerous times during his chequered career put his national duty before his family.

He gave his all for the Pune team during his two years there and management tried to create a CSK like set-up by hiring most of their support staff, including head coach, Stephen Fleming. But Dhoni did not feel as comfortable as he was at CSK and coupled with the management's inexplicable decision to strip him of his captaincy in his second season, Dhoni would probably be yearning for his CSK days.

He did not enjoy the same backing from his owners in Pune and he had a quiet two seasons for the franchise, even if they had a successful run to the final which was more down to the individual brilliance of Stokes and Unadkat than a collective team performance.

So, a return to his adopted home and fans who have treated him as one of their own and a management which gave him all the freedom and never demanded anything provided him with the missing spark which reflected in his approach on the field where he was back to his best.

Dhoni’s timely reminder of his finishing capabilities should also bode well for the Kohli and the Indian team in a World Cup year where he is expected to resume his finishing duties with Hardik Pandya proving to be a mixed bag in the role so far.

CRICKET-RSA-IND-T20
Dhoni's return to form is a much-needed boost for Hardik Pandya

The CSK-Dhoni partnership might only last a few more years as a player with Dhoni, dare I say at the twilight of his career but you could envisage him staying with CSK once his playing days are over in a head coach or a managerial capacity as his influence around the franchise is too big to be missed.

Gracias CSK, as I speak for every CSK and Indian cricket team fan for giving us our beloved Dhoni back at the right time, ahead of a crucial year for Indian cricket with tours of England, New Zealand and Australia to come ahead of the World Cup in England next year.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
How MS Dhoni showed he's back to his best
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni sets world records for most catches...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 close encounters where CSK emerged victorious
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 CSK finds who went on to play for India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 Tactical Changes which CSK need to make to...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: 5 finals! 5 masterstrokes! 5 victories! One man!
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 7 common things between the 2011 WC Final and...
RELATED STORY
What sets MS Dhoni apart from his predecessors and...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When a pumped-up Dhoni jostled the CSK into...
RELATED STORY
All roads lead to Wankhede for the 'CSK family'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018