The Best Indian IPL 2018 XI of the league stage

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League, with much fanfare and anticipation, kicked off on April 07, 2018.

During the course of past 32 days, we have witnessed some pulsating action in all facets of the game. While some of the stalwarts like Johnson, Yuvraj, and Maxwell have disappointed thus far, we have bear witnessed some exhilarating performances that have kept fans as well as the pundits on the edge of their seat.

With the league-stage now done and dusted, let us today look back and form the best Indian XI of the 2018 season

#1 KL Rahul

Rahul has been in the form of his life

Having been the bedrock of KXIP's batting thus far, Rahul started the IPL with a superlative 13-ball 50 against the Delhi. Opening the batting will be KL Rahul. The Indian Test opener was in the form of his life throughout the season and has accumulated 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike-rate of 158.41, which includes six fifties. With a penchant of power-hitting coupled with classical stroke-play, Rahul was the bedrock of the KXIP unit.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The left-right combination of Rahul and Dhawan will be lethal at the top

Partnering KL Rahul at the top will be Sunrisers Hyderabad's, Shikhar Dhawan. In a team that relies heavily on their top-order, Dhawan has been a consistent performer for the SRH this season.

In 14 league games thus far, Dhawan has already accumulated 437 runs at an average of 43.70 and a swashbuckling strike-rate of 139.61, which includes four fifties, and will be a pivotal part for SRH in the Playoffs.