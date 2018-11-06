Best Uncapped XI From IPL 2018

Mumbai's young uncapped players were a key reason for their successful campaign in 2017

The IPL has helped discover some of the best talents in Indian cricket. From Ravindra Jadeja to Yuzvendra Chahal, the IPL has given opportunities for many players to showcase their talent.

Every year, almost 5 uncapped players have made their debut for the national side. Often, matches have been decided solely on the performance of these uncapped players and they are X-Factors for any team.

Let's take a look at the Best XI formed by the uncapped players from IPL 2018.

Note: These players were uncapped during, and at the end of the IPL. A few of them have made their debuts now.

#1 Opener- Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Daredevils)

Prithvi Shaw has been the talk of the town ever since he led India to a victory in the U-19 World Cup. His rise from playing school level cricket to playing for the national side has been meteoric.

Shaw made his Test debut recently against West Indies where he scored a stroke-filled and flamboyant hundred on debut and won the Man of the Match award. He followed it up with 73 and 34* in the second match of the series. Shaw became an instant sensation and will look to continue the home form when India go Down Under touring Australia later this month.

Shaw was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for INR 1.2 Crore but didn't get to play in the first half of the tournament. When captain Gambhir lost his form and relegated himself back to the pavilion, Shaw was handed a chance to prove his mettle and the youngster didn't disappoint. He scored a quickfire 22 of 10 balls before he was dismissed and retained his place in the side for the next game

He scored 62 in his very next match against the KKR and received praise and applause from all around. He finished the tournament with 245 runs from 8 innings averaging 34.6 with a strike rate of 153 which is simply outstanding. He provided quick starts to the Daredevils for players like Pant and Shreyas Iyer to consolidate.

#2 Opener- Suryakumar Yadav(Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav was a revelation for the Mumbai Indians when he was given the chance to open the batting. Rohit Sharma looked out of sorts opening the batting and Mumbai Indians were struggling for runs at the top of the order when Yadav was sent in to open the batting. He scored five 50s in the tournament where he finished off with 512 runs in 14 innings averaging 37 with a strike rate of 134.

He preferred opening the batting than playing at number 4. He scored 441 runs as an opener averaging 38 with a strike rate of 140. He scored 61 fours and 19 sixes in the tournament. He can certainly be a candidate for the Indian Team and can make a difference for them.

